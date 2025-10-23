Total Economic Impact Study Shows $5.9M in Benefits for Healthcare Systems Using the eHealth Connect® Platform

AI-embedded records retrieval solution generated $4.7M in total savings, $1.2M in profit gains, 93% ROI with a payback in <6 months

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading healthcare technology company advancing the delivery of life-altering care, today announced the release of a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) Study for its eHealth Connect® platform, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of eHealth Technologies.

The AI-powered eHealth Connect® platform collects, clinically organizes, and delivers comprehensive medical histories, images, and pathology so clinicians have exactly what they need to create meaningful first appointments faster and begin life-saving treatment without delay.

Based on interviews with decision-makers from four hospital systems currently using eHealth Connect, Forrester analyzed the benefits, costs, and risks of using the platform.

Based on analysis of a composite hospital system, key findings from the TEI study over three years include:

$5.9M quantified benefits using eHealth Connect.

using eHealth Connect. $4.7M savings over three years, including FTE and operational savings.

over three years, including FTE and operational savings. $1.2M incremental profit from more productive first appointments, less patient leakage, more time to focus on billable care.

from more productive first appointments, less patient leakage, more time to focus on billable care. 93% ROI from lower costs and increased revenue potential.

from lower costs and increased revenue potential. <6-month payback demonstrating measurable impact.

Before adoption, customers interviewed relied on fragmented, manual processes that delayed care, burdened clinicians, and increased errors. The lack of seamless integration of records, images and pathology reports and materials added unnecessary cost and complexity. Following adoption of the eHealth Connect platform, record retrieval of medical histories was easily streamlined, organized, and summarized—eliminating duplicates, integrating searchable longitudinal patient histories into EHRs, and improving care coordination in high-acuity areas like oncology and transplant.

"We believe these findings confirmed what our customers have long experienced—our solutions drive substantial operational and financial returns," said Dan Torrens, CEO of eHealth Technologies. "As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, our mission remains clear: to be a trusted partner that enables providers to get the information they need—fast, securely, and cost-effectively—so they can scale, grow, and deliver the best possible care to every patient."

The results of the study will be discussed during a November 20 webinar, AI & Interoperability in Action: Faster Care, Smarter ROI, Optimized Clinical Resources. Moderated by Michelle Donowsky, Executive Director of Clinical Optimization, eHealth Technologies, featured panelists will include:

Dennis Dansby, VP Healthcare Technology and Informatics, Tampa General Hospital

Shannon Germain Farraher, Forrester Senior Analyst

Caro Giordano, Forrester Consultant

Register here. The full eHealth Connect TEI Study is available for download.

About eHealth Technologies

eHealth Technologies is a leading healthcare technology provider accelerating patient care by delivering comprehensive medical histories to clinicians. Leveraging AI and interoperability, our patented platform, eHealth Connect®, seamlessly aggregates and organizes patient records, images and pathology materials, enabling providers to quickly access critical information within their electronic health record (EHR) systems. The eHealth Connect platform reduces time to treatment, physician burnout and costs while increasing provider revenues.

