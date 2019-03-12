Total Education Solutions Accelerates Growth with Expansion Of New Clinic in Alhambra, California

ALHAMBRA, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Education Solutions dba TES Therapy celebrated their grand opening of a newly designed pediatric multidisciplinary therapy clinic in Alhambra, California on Monday, February 25th, 2019. TES Therapy has been providing specialized occupational, physical, and speech therapy services for infants, children, and young adults for over ten years in The Alhambra located at 1000 S. Fremont Avenue Alhambra, CA 91803. TES Therapy's remarkable team of pediatric physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists deliver high quality, evidence-based therapy services with a strong emphasis on parent and family involvement and coaching. The open house celebrated the amazing accomplishments and growth that TES Therapy has experienced over the last 10 years. Service coordinators from the Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center and the San Gabriel Pomona Regional Center were in attendance to tour the new facility, enjoy lunch with colleagues, and celebrate with TES Therapy's employees. TES Therapy has built a strong, positive relationship with the Eastern Los Angeles Regional Center, Kaiser Permanente, Easter Seals, and many local pediatricians who refer children with diagnoses such as autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, developmental delay, apraxia, sensory processing disorder, orthopedic conditions, and a variety of other pediatric conditions.

TES Therapy's new multidisciplinary clinic has a very modern, yet family-friendly feel as demonstrated by the glass side windows in every individual therapy room allowing light to flow freely throughout the space, the children's artwork displayed throughout the clinic, and an underwater theme on the therapy gym walls. The new clinic boasts two large specialized therapy gyms with climbing structures, stairs, swings, ramps, a ball pit and ample toys and equipment to individualize treatment sessions for each child. A dedicated feeding room, sensory experience room, and a multi-use group room allows therapists the ability to provide specialized therapeutic services for children with unique needs and diagnoses. The lobby has welcome signage in multiple languages, ample seating, and a dedicated play space for children waiting for their therapy services. For more information or to schedule a free consultation, contact Jacklin Pfaff at jpfaff@tesidea.com or call 213-607-4400 x 5415.

www.TESIDEA.com

SOURCE Total Education Solutions

Related Links

http://www.tesidea.com

