Total Education Solutions Announces New Logo and Website Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Education Solutions launched a new corporate logo and is launching a new website this month, marking the most dramatic change in its visual identity since 1997. The company's iconic crescent moon shape is now filled with a broad spectrum of vibrant colors that better represent the person's learning process. Starting with a dark blue followed by a brighter blue and accents of green next to the name of the company with a modernized and simplified font. The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality, and clear and concise content that will be focused on the needs of our clients, employees, and all who want to find out more about the broad services the organization offers.

Their updated logo and website design will provide them with a more consistent brand identity. All in all, it embodies an organization that is reinventing itself, but is still very committed to its Special Education and Therapeutic roots.

About TES

Total Education Solutions (TES) is a privately held company established in 1997 by Dr. Nancy J. Lavelle, who also founded the nationally recognized non-profit Institute for the Redesign of Learning (IRL). In 1974, Dr. Lavelle started a special education school in Alhambra, California and named it the Almansor Center. She believed that every child, even though deemed "difficult to teach," was a "pearl" and that with dedication and persistence she could illuminate the potential within him or her. Since its inception, the school has grown to offer early education, special education, mental health, transition and adult, and community outreach services while staying true to its child-centric roots. Along with this expansion of services, this growth also led to the creation of Total Education Solutions. From our early start as a consulting company to charter schools, we have rapidly expanded our services in California, Michigan, Ohio, and online.

