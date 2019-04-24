Total Education Solutions Announces New Website Launch

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Education Solutions, a leading special education company focused on providing innovative multidisciplinary education and therapeutic services, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned and rebranded website at www.tesidea.com. The completely revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality, and clear and concise content that will be focused on the needs of their clients, employees, and all who want to find out more about the full range of services the organization offers. The new website will be updated on a regular basis with news, blogs, and events. Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest happenings at TES and stay up-to-date with industry specific topics through the blog. The TES blog will also contain a richer online content such as tips, useful information, and press releases.

For more information on Total Education Solutions, and to view the site, please visit www.tesidea.com

About TES

Total Education Solutions (TES) is a privately held company established in 1997 by Dr. Nancy J. Lavelle, who also founded the nationally recognized non-profit Institute for the Redesign of Learning (IRL). In 1974, Dr. Lavelle started a special education school in Alhambra, California and named it the Almansor Center. She believed that every child, even though deemed "difficult to teach," was a "pearl" and that with dedication and persistence she could illuminate the potential within him or her. Since its inception, the school has grown to offer early education, special education, mental health, transition and adult, and community outreach services while staying true to its child-centric roots. Along with this expansion of services, this growth also led to the creation of Total Education Solutions. From our early start as a consulting company to charter schools, we have rapidly expanded our services in California, Michigan, Ohio, and online.

www.TESIDEA.com

SOURCE Total Education Solutions

Related Links

https://www.tesidea.com

