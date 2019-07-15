Total expands engine oil product line by introducing TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE XT 0W-16

TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE XT 0W-16:

It is crafted to protect smaller turbocharged engines even under the most extreme conditions.

Delivers high fuel efficiency during complete drain intervals.

It is a full synthetic, high-performance engine oil that offers quick starts even in cold temperatures and protects against LSPI (low speed pre-ignition) that is found in newer engines.

"Total prides itself on cutting edge innovation and creating a product in the 0W16 viscosity is an essential and innovative approach to the market trending towards lower viscosities. TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE XT 0W-16 also positions Total to be ready when the new ILSAC GF-6B licensing process begins," commented Christophe Doussoux, SVP Lubricants, Additives and Special Fuels of Total Specialties USA, Inc.

With a reputation as a provider of high-quality engine oils, Total applied the same philosophy when developing TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE XT 0W-16. The future of engine oil is low viscosity and high-efficiency. TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE XT 0W-16 meets this new standard and adds to Total's existing portfolio of high-quality, high-performance engine oils for advanced performance engines.

Total will release TOTAL QUARTZ 9000 FUTURE XT 0W-16 for nationwide distribution. Find a distributor by visiting http://www.totalspecialties.com/engine-oils/find-us.html.

About Total Specialties USA, Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Total Specialties USA, Inc. is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the Total Group. Total Specialties USA, Inc. offers a wide range of lubricant products including TOTAL QUARTZ synthetic performance engine oils. Our products are sold through a comprehensive network of distributors, direct channels and an online presence. In addition to a growing distribution network and evolving production capabilities, we're committed to heightening our brand awareness through partnerships in motorsports.

About the Marketing & Services division of Total

The Marketing & Services division of Total develops and markets products primarily derived from crude oil, along with all of the associated services. Its 31,000 employees are present in 110 countries and its products and services offers are sold in 150 countries. Every day, Total Marketing Services serves more than 8 million customers in its network of over 14,000 service stations in 62 countries. As the world's fourth largest distributor of lubricants and the leading distributor of petroleum products in Africa, Total Marketing Services operates 50 production sites worldwide where it manufactures the lubricants, bitumen, additives, special fuels and fluids that sustain its growth.

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

