Total Expert Earns a Spot on Inc. 500 List

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Expert, a leading enterprise software company and digital transformation partner for some of the nation's largest banks and mortgage lenders, has earned a spot on the 2018 Inc. 500 list of fastest growing U.S. companies. With a compounded annual growth rate of 284 percent since 2015, Total Expert is 337th on the Inc. 500 list and the fastest growing software company in Minnesota.

By combining marketing, sales and compliance in a single platform, the Total Expert Marketing Operating System (MOS) empowers relationship managers to personalize and automate their marketing and communications, being more efficient with their time and money. The MOS empowers producers to deliver the right message at the right time to the right person, seamlessly turning leads into customers – and customers into customers for life.

"Making the Inc. 500 list and being recognized among the best and brightest companies in the country is a great honor," said Joe Welu, founder and chief executive officer at Total Expert. "It's also a testament to the commitment our team has had to helping our customers win every day in an environment where the pace of innovation is accelerating and margins are compressing. We are fiercely committed to hiring the best talent in Minnesota and doing our best work for our customers – and we're clearly accomplishing that."

Total Expert has grown not just in revenue, but in size and reputation as well. The company currently has 149 employees as of the end of July, a 230 percent increase from January 1, 2017. Earlier this summer, Total Expert was named a 2018 Top Workplace by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune.

ABOUT TOTAL EXPERT, INC.

Total Expert is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides the first modern, web-based, enterprise-level marketing and sales software solution built specifically for mortgage and financial services. Eight of the top 15 mortgage lenders in the country use Total Expert. Total Expert ensures that marketing, compliance, and sales are aligned in a single system of record, and provides tools including marketing, co-marketing and CRM. Every marketing asset ever created, downloaded, or deployed is tracked with on-demand audit level reporting. The highly flexible, profile-based architecture provides precise permission controls and hierarchy settings for endless custom reporting and analytics options based on the unique preferences of the organization. For more information, visit totalexpert.com.

