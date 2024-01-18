Total Health, a Healthcare Funding Partners ("HFP") Portfolio Company, Sets New Standards in Impact Investing by Donating $1 for each Affordable Care Act Enrollment Through its Platform

News provided by

Healthcare Funding Partners

18 Jan, 2024, 10:30 ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Health, a leading healthcare organization under the umbrella of Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP), proudly announces a groundbreaking initiative in impact investing during the 2024 Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment period. Total Health's parent company HFP has pledged to donate $1 for every ACA enrollment made by consumers across its platform, allowing individuals to choose their preferred charity from a select group for these donations.

This impactful initiative reflects the core values of Total Health and the ethos of HFP's managing partners, emphasizing their commitment to philanthropy and making a tangible difference in the world through impact investing and legacy projects. Michael S. Hilf and Chad I. Sokoloff, the CEO and COO of HFP, remarked, "This initiative embodies our belief in the transformative power of impact investing. We're immensely proud of the overwhelming response received during the ACA enrollment, demonstrating our collective commitment to giving back and affecting positive change."

The 2024 open enrollment season witnessed an extraordinary outpouring of support, resulting in $100,000+ in donations to the following charities selected by consumers:

  • American Humane
  • Make-A-Wish Foundation
  • Veterans Association of America, Inc. 
  • Susan G. Komen
  • American Cancer Society
  • Habitat for Humanity
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

This is just the beginning, as Total Health foresees these contributions to grow exponentially, reaching millions of dollars over the next 36 months.

By aligning its mission with a philanthropic approach, Total Health sets a new standard in impact-driven investments within the healthcare sector. The collaboration between Total Health, ACA enrollees and charitable organizations showcases the potential for meaningful change through purposeful investments.

For more information on Total Health's impact investing initiatives and collaborations, please visit ACAplans.com / HealthcareFundingPartners.com ** 

About Total Health:

Total Health, operating under the umbrella of Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP), is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through impact investing. Committed to delivering quality care and making a positive difference, Total Health focuses on initiatives that combine financial returns with societal benefits.

Investor Relations:

Michael S. Hilf (CEO) [email protected] / (646) 415-2223

Chad I. Sokoloff (COO) [email protected] / (352) 219-7191

SOURCE Healthcare Funding Partners

