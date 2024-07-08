Total Health, a Healthcare Funding Partners Portfolio Company, Sets New Standards in Affordable Care Act Impact Investing with Record $280,000 in Donations Since Inception

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Health, a Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP) Portfolio Company, has set new standards in impact investing with record donations in the second quarter of 2024. Since its inception in late 2023, Total Health has donated over $280,000. This initiative aligns with the 2024 Affordable Care Act (ACA) open enrollment period, where HFP will make a contribution to the below charities. Enrollees can choose their preferred charity from a select group for these donations.

In the second quarter of 2024 alone, more than $100,000 was donated to various charities, including the American Humans Society, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Susan G. Komen, American Cancer Society, Veterans Association of America, Inc., Habitat for Humanity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and Breakthrough T1D.

Michael S. Hilf, CEO of HFP, emphasized the personal and corporate commitment to giving back, highlighting his personal connection to health challenges as a motivating factor. He stated, "Our commitment to giving back is not just a corporate initiative but a personal mission to make a difference in the lives of those affected by health challenges. This effort underscores our belief in the transformative power of impact investing, and I am proud to see how our collective actions are creating real, positive change."

By integrating a philanthropic approach into its mission, Total Health is setting a new benchmark for impact-driven investments in the healthcare sector, demonstrating the potential for significant, positive change through purposeful investments.

For more information on Total Health's impact investing initiatives and collaborations, please visit [ACAplans.com](http://www.acaplans.com)/[HealthcareFundingPartners.com](http://www.healthcarefundingpartners.com).

About Total Health:

Total Health, operating under the umbrella of Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP), is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare through impact investing. Committed to delivering quality care and making a positive difference, Total Health focuses on initiatives that combine financial returns with societal benefits.

Investor Relations:

Michael S. Hilf (CEO)

[email protected] (646) 415-2223

Chad I. Sokoloff (COO)

[email protected] (352) 219-7191

