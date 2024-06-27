Total Health Introduces THIA: An AI-Driven Concierge Revolutionizing Consumer Healthcare with a Strong Focus on Affordable Care Act Enrollments

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Health, a leading healthcare organization under the umbrella of Healthcare Funding Partners (HFP), proudly introduces a groundbreaking service designed to revolutionize consumer healthcare. Emphasizing not only the provision of affordable quality healthcare but also serving as a dedicated healthcare concierge, Total Health is excited to unveil its proprietary omni-channel AI engagement concierge, "THIA."

THIA is an advanced technology that transforms the way consumers manage their healthcare. By acting as a personal healthcare concierge, THIA empowers consumers to take full control of their healthcare needs. This innovative AI platform directly connects consumers with top-notch healthcare professionals and handles the burdensome process of finding and scheduling appointments with medical professionals. With THIA, consumers can send a text message to effortlessly find and access the best healthcare providers, ensuring a seamless and efficient healthcare experience.

In addition to its technological advancements, Total Health is deeply committed to expanding access to healthcare through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). By integrating ACA enrollments into the THIA platform, Total Health makes it easier for consumers to access affordable healthcare coverage. This initiative underscores Total Health's commitment to delivering superior healthcare solutions and enhancing the overall patient experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, Total Health not only ensures access to affordable quality care but also streamlines the process, making it more convenient and available for consumers to manage their healthcare needs.

Total Health's CEO, Michael S. Hilf, stated, "Our mission is to revolutionize healthcare by aligning our innovative solutions with our core values of sustainability, equity, and social responsibility. Through THIA and our commitment to ACA enrollments, we aim to make a significant impact on the communities we serve."

Total Health's efforts in promoting ACA enrollments and contributing to health and wellness programs demonstrate their dedication to ESG principles. For every ACA enrollment processed through THIA, Total Health donates $1 to support various health and wellness programs, furthering their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) mission. By providing more consumers with access to affordable care, Total Health is setting new standards in the industry and making a positive societal impact.

For more information on THIA, Total Health's ACA initiatives, and their innovative healthcare solutions, please visit [ ACAplans.com ]( http://acaplans.com ) / [ HealthcareFundingPartners.com ]( http://healthcarefundingpartners.com ).

