Total Health Link Leads the Charge in At-Home Health Practices: Burlington's Premier Chiropractic and Physiotherapy Experts Share Home Health Tips

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ed Fillion, a celebrated Chiropractor, and Mike Cook, a Certified Athletic Therapist, Registered Massage Therapist and Doctor of Acupuncture, both from Total Health Link, are reaching out with actionable advice for those suffering from the physical strains of desk-bound lifestyles and other common musculoskeletal conditions.

Effective At-Home Stretches for Desk Workers

Doctor Ed Fillion Headshot

Recognizing the impact of long hours spent at computers, Dr. Fillion and Mr. Cook recommend a series of simple yet effective stretches to alleviate postural strain:

Pectoral Stretch: Stand in a doorway, place your arms on the door frame, and gently step through until you feel a stretch across your chest. Hold for 15-30 seconds.
Psoas Stretch: In a lunge position, with one knee on the ground, tilt your pelvis forward to stretch the front of your hip on the kneeling side. Hold for 15-30 seconds.
Hamstring Stretch: Seated on the ground, extend one leg out and reach toward your toes while keeping your back straight. Hold for 15-30 seconds.
Glute Stretch: While seated, cross one ankle over the opposite knee and gently press down on the crossed knee. Hold for 15-30 seconds.

To strengthen the muscles weakened by prolonged sitting, the duo advises:

Rhomboid Strengthening: Perform exercises like seated rows, ensuring you're squeezing your shoulder blades together.
Core Strengthening: Engage in exercises like planks and bridges to build core stability.

Groundbreaking Pelvic Health Techniques to Try at Home

For those dealing with incontinence, Mr. Cook suggests practicing pelvic floor exercises such as Kegels, which can be performed discreetly and without equipment, several times throughout the day.

Home Remedies for Plantar Fasciitis Sufferers

To combat the discomfort of plantar fasciitis, Dr. Fillion advises:

Plantar Fascia Stretch: Roll your foot over a cold water bottle or a foam roller for a few minutes each day.
Calf Stretch: Stand facing a wall with your hands on the wall, extend one leg back, and press the heel down until you feel a stretch in the calf.
Managing Low Back Pain and Sciatica from Your Living Room

For those experiencing low back pain with symptoms radiating down the leg, the experts recommend:

Spinal Twists: Lying on your back, bring one knee across the body while keeping your shoulders flat on the ground.
Pelvic Tilts: Lying on your back with knees bent, flatten your back against the floor by tightening your abdominal muscles and tilting your pelvis.

About Total Health Link

Total Health Link in Burlington, Ontario, is your destination for top-tier chiropractic and physiotherapy services. Led by Dr. Ed Fillion and Mike Cook, the clinic is dedicated to providing the community with the treatment, tools and knowledge necessary for maintaining optimal health and mobility.

