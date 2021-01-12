Total Joint Hyperspecialty Surgery Center Muve Chadds Ford Under Development

LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ValueHealth, LLC announced it has broken ground on the construction of its new total joint hyperspecialty surgery center and Stay Suites Muve Chadds Ford in Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania.

Operated by ValueHealth company Muve Health, Muve Chadds Ford is a de novo facility developed with Astoria Healthcare Properties and owned by a joint venture between ValueHealth, ChristianaCare, and local orthopaedic physicians. It will serve the township of Chadds Ford, the state of Delaware and the surrounding area.

Muve Chadds Ford will be the fourth Muve-branded facility, joining Muve Lakeway in Texas and Muve Warminster and Muve West Chester in Pennsylvania. Muve facilities follow a unique, proprietary protocol that is deeply rooted in patient engagement and has resulted in industry-leading clinical and patient experience outcomes. With two operating rooms and eight post-surgery recovery Stay Suites, the state-of-the-art Muve Chadds Ford facility will have capacity for over 1,200 total joint cases each year.

Muve Chadds Ford will be part of the Tri-State Value Network that ValueHealth is developing in collaboration with insurers and regional brokers across all specialties and service lines, creating broad geographic adequacy to meet the needs of the payors and self-funded employers.



Orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Steven M. Dellose and Dr. James J. Rubano are the primary physician owners of Muve Chadds Ford and the first board-certified total joint replacement orthopaedic surgeons in Wilmington Delaware. Dr. Dellose and Dr. Rubano are board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery (ABOS), fellows of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and members of the American Academy of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS).

The proven success of Muve's programs was a key factor in both Dr. Dellose and Dr. Rubano's decisions to take an ownership stake in Muve Chadds Ford. "The collective vision of Dr. Rubano and myself has always been to provide very unique, customized, and dedicated experiences to our patients," said Dr. Dellose. "We want patients' total joint journeys to include the best of everything, including accomplished staff and a high-tech facility implementing a program designed specifically for these outcomes. Muve Chadds Ford will truly be ahead of its time and will allow us to better serve our community."

Empowered by ValueHealth's digital surgical platform, the Muve program creates an unrivaled positive financial impact for its patients and healthcare payors. Muve total joints surgeries are able to be done at an average savings of $15,000 per surgery while also providing superior clinical outcomes. At 1,200 cases per year, this results in a savings of $18 million annually.

"Not only are we able to now offer our patients the Muve program experience, which has proven to be a leader in orthopaedic medicine, but we are also now able to be a part of the transformation of surgical care from fee-for-service to value-based," said Dr. Rubano.

About ValueHealth

ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. More recently the company is leading healthcare's transformation to value-based care and consumerism. This transformation is well underway in many markets throughout the country, including the mid-Atlantic region. In collaboration with the region's benefits consultants, employers, and payers the company is building a value network of providers. Founded on the fundamentals of payment reform and consumerism, ValueHealth is a technology-enabled, data-driven healthcare services company with a surgical digital platform that accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care while successfully positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, it operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. ValueHealth is passionate about putting its proven experience to work for all stakeholders as a trusted partner to help achieve market share dominance. For more information, visit valuehealth.com .

About Muve Health

Muve Health is the nation's premier value-based outpatient total joint replacement provider. Muve's protocol-driven orthopaedic program delivers outstanding clinical outcomes at a predictable cost, in an optimized outpatient environment unparalleled in recovery guidance and patient experience. Muve Health is expanding nationally at record speeds. Muve's current total joint replacement centers are accredited and certified by The Joint Commission. Muve Health, LLC is headquartered in Leawood, KS. Learn more at muvehealth.com .

About ChristianaCare

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, ChristianaCare is one of the country's most dynamic health care organizations, centered on improving health outcomes, making high-quality care more accessible and lowering health care costs. ChristianaCare includes an extensive network of primary care and outpatient services, home health care, urgent care centers, three hospitals (1,299 beds), a free-standing emergency department, a Level I trauma center and a Level III neonatal intensive care unit, a comprehensive stroke center and regional centers of excellence in heart and vascular care, cancer care and women's health. It also includes the pioneering Gene Editing Institute and was rated by IDG Computerworld as one of the nation's Best Places to Work in IT. ChristianaCare is a nonprofit teaching health system with more than 260 residents and fellows. With the unique CareVio data-powered care coordination service and a focus on population health and value-based care, ChristianaCare is shaping the future of health care. Learn how ChristianaCare delivers greater quality and value at https://christianacare.org.

