Total Knee Replacement Market Revenue to Cross USD 12.5 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "Total Knee Replacement Market by Product (Primary Knee Replacement Systems, Revision Knee Replacement Systems, Partial Knee Replacement Systems), Device Type (Three-compartmental Knee Implants, Bicompartmental Knee Implants, Unicompartmental Knee Implants), Component (Femoral, Tibial, Patellar), Implant Type (Fixed-Bearing Implants, Mobile-Bearing Implants, Medial Pivot Implants), Design (Cruciate Retaining, Posterior Stabilized Design), Surgery Type (Traditional Surgery Type, Technology Assisted Surgery Type) Fixation Material (Cemented, Cementless, Hybrid), Material (Metal-on-plastic, Ceramic-on-plastic, Ceramic-on-ceramic, Metal-on-metal), Polyethylene Inserts (Conventional Polyethylene Inserts, Highly Cross-Linked Polyethylene Inserts, Antioxidant Polyethylene Inserts), End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2027", by Global Market Insights Inc., the market valuation of total knee replacement will cross $12.5 billion by 2027.

The demand for personalized and patient specific implants are rising globally owing to the technological advancements in knee implants as it offers reduced operating time and better anatomic fit. However, utilization of imprecise knee implants has often led to disadvantages such as pain, nausea, and discomfort. Thus, the need for firmer surgical fit has made manufacturers of knee implants acknowledge the rising need for patient-centric implant designs. Therefore, various manufacturers have made progressive strategies to launch personalized implants over the years.

The partial knee replacement systems segment accounted for around USD 769 million in 2020 driven by a high preference for partial knee replacement surgeries. The partial knee replacements require smaller incisions and facilitate rapid patient recovery in less time. The surgery offers high accuracy and is minimally invasive in nature wherein, only the damaged parts of the knee joint are removed. Complications associated with this surgery such as transfusion, blood loss and clots are lower, and the surgery exhibits a higher success rate.

The bicompartmental knee implants segment captured more than 14% of the total knee replacement market share in 2020 and is estimated to expand at 6.6% growth rate through 2027 led by the advantages such as better knee biomechanics, shorter stay at the hospital, quick rehabilitation, and reduced complication rates. According to the National Centers for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), bicompartmental knee implants are reliable in several cases and specifically in younger people. In patients with high functional expectations, bicompartmental knee implants are highly preferred as they promote excellent pain relief and better knee function that allows return to daily activities. As a result, due to numerous benefits, the demand for bicompartmental implants in the younger population will expedite the product adoption and the industry growth significantly.

The patellar segment in the total knee replacement market exceeded USD 890 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at 5.5% CAGR by 2027. The segment growth is credited to advancements in prostheses and surgical techniques. The patellar component is a dome-shaped piece intended to replace the damaged kneecap and comply with the resurfaced patella. The patellar component is highly used in knee replacement surgeries where the kneecap is diseased or damaged. Advancements in terms of design have promoted smoother movement and a lower wear rate of the implant. Additionally, the use of advanced materials has further enhanced the overall offerings of knee implants. The benefits include better lubrication and superior surface hardness.

The total knee replacement market for the medial pivot implants segment is poised to attain a CAGR of 9.2% and will reach USD 1.04 billion by 2027. The high segment value is attributed to the growing usage of advanced inserts that incorporate a congruent medial compartment to exhibit the better replication of medial pivoting physiological kinematics of the knee. The ball-and-socket approach used in medial pivot implants provides higher stability and lowered wear-and-tear rates, thereby increasing the life expectancy of the implant.

The cruciate retaining segment in the total knee replacement market was valued at USD 3.07 billion in 2020 and is predicted to witness a 6% growth rate till 2027 impelled by the advantages cruciate retaining design offers that include better stability and decreased shear stresses at the fixation interface. Moreover, this design preserves femoral rollback that improves extensor effectiveness by broadening the moment arm and improves the range of flexion. Numerous research studies of cruciate retaining total knee replacement procedures have demonstrated promising clinical outcomes and long-term survival. Hence, leading companies in the total knee replacement market emphasize on developing innovative implant designs with relative benefits including more bone preservation and less load between bone & cement.

The technology-assisted surgery type segment held more than 11% of the total knee replacement market share in 2020 propelled by the capacity to enable minimally invasive surgery and aid in complex tasks. For instance, by using robotic technology knee surgeons can perform surgeries with high accuracy and offer improved safety. Furthermore, computer-assisted surgery has been developed as tools that are intended to plan and execute surgery with better precision.

The hybrid segment in the total knee replacement market is expected to observe 6.8% growth rate by 2027. The hybrid fixation materials are used in total knee arthroplasty procedures with cemented tibial and cementless femoral components to offer enhanced results. The hybrid fixation material is specifically used to reduce the complications related to cemented and cementless procedures.

The total knee replacement market for the ceramic-on-ceramic segment accounted for more than USD 467 million in 2020. The substantial revenue share is attributed to the nature of these implants that is suitable for patients with an active lifestyle and offers much lower wear. The ceramic part is long-lasting and prevents debris that can be harmful to the body. These materials are widely preferred by physicians for pregnant women as it doesn't cause dangerous allergies. The implants developed using new generation advanced ceramic technology are up to 30 times hard and overcoming the concerns of breakage of the ceramic. The demand for long-lasting implants is increasing to prevent revision surgery.

The antioxidant polyethylene inserts segment in the total knee replacement market is anticipated to observe 11.9% CAGR through 2027. The antioxidant polyethylene inserts stabilize free radicals and prevent implants from oxidizing. These inserts are exposed to a level of irradiation to stimulate an adequate amount of cross-linking while offering significant wear characteristics with mechanical integrity. Antioxidant polyethylene inserts are bonded with free radicals to maintain mechanical integrity and oxidative stability. Hindered phenolic compounds are a widely used chemical class of antioxidants to provide enhanced performance characteristics. Additionally, players in the industry focus on developing antioxidant polyethylene inserts to improve patient tibio-femoral kinematics, thereby promoting the product demand during the forecast timeline.

The total knee replacement market for the ambulatory surgical centers segment will reach around USD 1.97 billion by 2027. The benefits of ambulatory surgical centers including lesser costs, rising patient comfort, and prevention of risks associated with hospitalization will surge the preference for knee replacement surgeries being performed at ambulatory surgical centers. Furthermore, these facilities have improved the surgery experience by providing quality care, customer service, and offering same-day surgical care. These centers provide specialized care and function on a comparatively smaller scale that enables them to offer their services at a much lower rate. Thus, these facilities are significantly preferred in a wide range of surgeries.

Brazil dominated the Latin America total knee replacement market and was valued at over USD 67 million in 2020 and is anticipated to progress at a significant growth rate of 8% by 2027 on account of the growing geriatric population and availability of affordable treatment options. As per the recently published article, the prevalence of knee osteoarthritis in obese people was about 63% across the country.

Some of the major companies operating in the total knee replacement market are Amplitude Ortho (Amplitude Surgical), B Braun Melsungen AG, ConforMIS Inc., Corin Group, Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), DJO Global, Exactech Inc., Mathys Ltd Bettlach, Medacta International, Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, Stryker, Waldemar LINK, and Zimmer Biomet among others. The firms are engaged in an innovative product launch to expand their product portfolio and extend their services to expand their customer base

