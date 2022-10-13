TOTAL MULTIMEDIA (TMMI) ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF FORMER MGM GRAND MARKETING V.P.

SURF CITY, S.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMM, Inc. ("TMMI" or the "Company") (OTC PNK: TMMI). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us.

TMMI President and CEO, Susan Bala has appointed former MGM Grand Executive, Magdy Gayed to the new TMMI development team. Mr. Gayed has been appointed to serve as Executive Vice President of Marketing, connecting TMMI's video technology to new market development in video games, data security, artificial intelligence, crypto currency and diversification in the metaverse.

Mr. Gayed is a seasoned professional in international marketing with a focus in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. His real life, successful experience spans over 40 years developing strategic key relationships. Mr. Gayed's prior positions with premiere hotel properties in Atlantic City, the Atlantis in the Bahamas, the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and his 14 years as a marketing executive with MGM international, including the opening of Aria Las Vegas, the newest of its kind hotel casino property for MGM, make him unique for the next chapter in entertainment and digital development.

Mr. Gayed accepted the appointment saying, "It's a digital world. I am interested in taking high quality video into the market with new tech partners to produce the very best consumer experience. This is a new adventure for me and one where I know we will make a difference. I know Susan Bala and have worked with her. She is a visionary. I believe in her strength as a fighter, her business acumen, and who she is as a person who stands up in principle. I look forward with enthusiasm to what we can create."

TMMI TRUDEF Video Player with its patented TRUSCALETM hardware accelerated upscaler, also available as a bundled home entertainment solution. TMMI's legacy technology: TRUDEF™ Fractal Video codec and its high efficiency TRUDEF™ Player developed for cinema quality 4K playing directly from physical media. TMMI patent pending suite: TRUPIX™, TRUSCALE™ and TRUZOOM™ - hardware accelerated, real time suite of video scaling solutions for the high-resolution market.

Garrett Brown – Cinematographer, USPTO Inventors Hall of Fame, Oscar and Emmy award winning inventor of the Steadicam™, Skycam™, Swimcam™, and Divecam™.

Mung Chiang - PHD, EE Waterman winning Professor at Princeton University. Recipient of the Simon Guggenheim Fellowship in engineering, founder of Princeton's EDGE Lab – connecting network theory with real world applications, investigating global bandwidth issues.

Hal Lipman – Emmy award winner, former executive NFL films.

Ted Schilowitz – Co-founder of RED Digital Cinema, "cinemavangelist" to major Hollywood studio and cinema Technology Company.

Charles Wright – Founder and President of Fall River Investments, author and investment advisor.

TMM, Inc. (OTC PNK: TMMI) is a high-quality video technology company specializing in digital video compression, video scaling and high-quality image management. Founded in 1990, the company was the pioneer in fractal video. TMMI develops digital video compression and scaling technologies that are targeted to global consumer electronics and provides solutions to systems and products with high quality video requirements.

