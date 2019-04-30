Total Number of Registered Shares in Concentric AB
Apr 30, 2019, 07:52 ET
SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of registerred shares and votes in the company at 1 January 2019 was 40,031,100.
On 4 April 2019, the AGM resolved to retire 807,000 of the company's own repurchased shares. The retirement of shares has been carried out through a reduction of share capital with retirement of shares and a subsequent bonus issue to restore the share capital.
The total number of registered shares and votes in the company at 30 April 2019 was 39,224,100.
For further information, please contact Lennart Lindell, +46 (0)766-104-004
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/total-number-of-registered-shares-in-concentric-ab,c2800603
The following files are available for download:
SOURCE Concentric AB
Share this article