Total Nutrition And Therapeutics Offers GAINSWave® in Florida

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Lori Esarey, ARNP. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Total Nutrition And Therapeutics is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 510 County Road 466 Suite 104 B, Lady Lake Fl 32159.

Total Nutrition and Therapeutics (TNT) was established in October of 2007 by owner and family nurse practitioner Lori Esarey, MS, ARNP-C, FAARFM, ABAAHP.

Lori Esarey has been a certified family nurse practitioner since 1995. After working many years in acute care settings and in doctor offices treating the sick, she grew weary of treating disease and was ready to take another approach. She recognized that the conventional model of health care failed to address the root causes of disease, many of which could be changed through proper nutrition. Her passion lead her back to school graduating from USF with a Masters in Nutritional Medicine in 2012 and then she completed her board certification and fellowship training in anti-aging and restorative medicine in 2013. Lori's passion combined with her education and amazing team are the secret to your success and you reaching your wellness goals. TNT's mission is to empower individuals of all ages to achieve their optimum level of health, not reversing age but optimizing it; helping individuals look and most importantly,feel their best.

