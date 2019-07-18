Total Pennsylvania Gaming and Fantasy Contest Revenue Exceeds $3.3 Billion During 2018/2019 State Fiscal Year

HARRISBURG, Pa., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board today reported for the first-time combined fiscal year revenue figures that include sports wagering and fantasy sports contests under the expanded Gaming Act.

The combined gross revenue includes slot machine, table games and sports wagering at the 12 Commonwealth casinos along with fantasy sports contests.

The total revenue of $3,309,766,175 eclipsed the previous high state fiscal year total of 2017/2018 and was more than $59 million above (1.8% higher) the total revenue achieved in that fiscal year.

A comparison of combined revenue since table games were introduced into Pennsylvania casinos in 2010 is below:

Fiscal Year

July 1 –

June 30 Slot Machine

Revenue Table Games

Revenue Casino

Sports

Wagering1 Fantasy

Sports

Contests2 Total Gaming

Revenue %

Change 2010/11 $2,346,641,869 $507,711,162



$2,854,353,031 -- 2011/12 $2,476,775,317 $663,854,672



$3,140,629,989 10.03% 2012/13 $2,428,887,430 $713,107,163



$3,141,994,593 0.04% 2013/14 $2,319,890,598 $731,874,861



$3,051,765,460 -2.87% 2014/15 $2,335,787,919 $779,738,065



$3,115,525,984 2.09% 2015/16 $2,388,658,549 $839,177,086



$3,227,835,635 3.60% 2016/17 $2,336,152,508 $866,518,820



$3,202,671,328 -0.78% 2017/18 $2,352,320,937 $895,278,806

$2,349,569 $3,249,949,311 1.48% 2018/19 $2,378,859,341 $885,588,231 $21,730,113 $23,588,490 $3,309,766,175 1.84%

1 Land-based launched November 2018; Internet sports wagering launched May 2019 2 Launched May 2018

Estimated combined tax revenue from these gambling initiatives for the 2018/2019 fiscal year was $1,390,870,251 compared to $1,337,298,788 in the previous fiscal year. Tax revenue figures reflect amounts generated prior to any adjustments by the PA Department of Revenue.

While table games revenue was down slightly this fiscal year with total revenue in 2018/2019 of $885,588,231 compared to $895,278,806 during the 2017/2018 state fiscal year (see next chart), slot machine revenue saw a $26.5 million year-over-year increase in that same period. The Board released year-over-year figures for slot machine revenue on July 2, 2019.

Casino Table Games Revenue FY

2018/2019 Table Games

Revenue FY

2017/2018 %

Change Wind Creek Bethlehem (formerly Sands Casino) $228,006,605 $235,716,102 -3.27% Parx Casino $190,532,538 $185,933,870 2.47% SugarHouse Casino $127,715,419 $120,208,913 6.24% Rivers Casino $78,824,172 $72,112,077 9.31% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $58,939,571 $64,253,855 -8.27% Mount Airy Casino Resort $40,969,001 $45,135,697 -9.23% Valley Forge Casino Resort $38,251,319 $37,800,347 1.19% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $36,350,480 $35,488,274 2.43% The Meadows Casino $35,083,511 $39,222,586 -10.55% Mohegan Sun Pocono $32,967,691 $40,813,799 -19.22% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $14,682,553 $13,889,096 5.71% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $3,265,373 $4,704,191 -30.59% Statewide Total $885,588,231 $895,278,806 -1.08%

Tax revenue produced through table games play was $142 million in fiscal year 2018/2019 compared to $144 million in fiscal year 2017/2018.

June 2019 table games revenue shows that $68.9 million in table games revenue was generated, a 6.3% decrease compared to June 2018.

A comparison of gross table games revenue of the past two Junes is as follows:

Casino June 2019

Table Games

Revenue June 2018 Table Games

Revenue %

Change Wind Creek Bethlehem (formerly Sands Casino) $18,388,120 $18,688,718 -1.61% Parx Casino $14,428,965 $16,058,397 -10.15% SugarHouse Casino $9,384,404 $9,429,053 -0.47% Rivers Casino $6,261,251 $6,236,201 0.40% Harrah's Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack $5,434,916 $4,605,459 18.01% Mount Airy Casino Resort $3,247,663 $3,697,522 -12.17% Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $3,153,641 $2,731,234 15.47% The Meadows Casino $2,976,724 $3,937,248 -24.40% Valley Forge Casino Resort $2,541,627 $3,675,806 -30.86% Mohegan Sun Pocono $1,765,063 $2,991,511 -41.00% Presque Isle Downs and Casino $1,264,056 $1,091,120 15.85% Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin $47,702 $371,528 -87.16% Statewide Total $68,894,132 $73,513,797 -6.28%

The Board has also posted Sports Wagering revenue for June 2019 which includes both land-based sportsbooks and online wagering:

Casino or Off-Track Betting Facility Land-Based

Revenue Online

Revenue Total

Revenue SugarHouse Casino $467,016 $465,096 $932,112 Parx Casino $367,206 $18,432 $385,638 South Philadelphia Race and Sportsbook* $161,001 0 $161,001 Valley Forge Casino Resort $149,621 0 $149,621 Harrah's Philadelphia $135,421 0 $135,421 Rivers Casino $247,309 ($114,395) $132,913 Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course $83,520 0 $83,520 Oaks Race and Sportsbook* $76,594 0 $76,594 Statewide Total $1,687,686 $369,133 $2,056,819

*OTB location for Parx Casino

June 2019 tax revenue breakdown for sports wagering: • State Tax (34% of adjusted gross revenue): $699,319 • Local Share Assessment (2% of adjusted gross revenue): $41,136

Finally, June 2019 Fantasy Sports Contests revenue was $1,592,313, an increase of 56% over June of last year when fantasy contests revenue was $1,017,862. Tax revenue collect from the play of fantasy contest for this June was $238,847.

Fantasy Contest Operator June 2019 June 2018 % Change FanDuel $801,572 $490,039 63.57% DraftKings $767,021 $511,235 50.03% Draft $13,065 $10,192 28.18% Yahoo Fantasy Sports $6,664 -$269 -2575.56% Fantasy Draft $2,183 $4,392 -50.30% Sportshub Technologies $1,282 $1,571 -18.40% Boom Fantasy $527 $640 -17.63% *FastPick.com -- $62 -100.00% Statewide Total $1,592,313 $1,017,862 56.44%

*No longer doing business in Pennsylvania

Breakdowns of revenue by types of gambling and by operator is available on the Board's web site, www.gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov.

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of gambling legalized under 2004's Race Horse Development and Gaming Act and the Gaming Expansion Act of 2017. In addition to slot machine and table games gambling at land-based casinos, the expansion includes sports wagering offered through sportsbooks at eight locations and through three online outlets; fantasy sports contests; online casino games in which testing and launch of three sites is occurring this week; and video gaming terminals (VGTs) at truck stops and online games at airports, both expected to be launched in the coming months.

The mature casino industry in Pennsylvania currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ over 16,000 people and annually generate over $1.3 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. Construction of a 13th casino is currently underway along with a number of new "mini-casinos" that are expected to begin operation over the next couple of years.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

