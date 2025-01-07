TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES DEBT EXCHANGE OFFER FOR UP TO US$870 MILLION

—The offer contemplates the exchange of up to US$600 million of Existing Notes and the subscription of up to an additional US$270 million in cash—

—At the time of launch, holders of more than 50% of the Existing Notes have signed Transaction Support Agreements—

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), Mexico's leading telecommunications company, which offers internet access, pay TV and telephony services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, announced today, under the coordination of the investment banks Barclays and Jefferies, the launch of an exchange offer to holders of the US$600 million senior notes due 2028 with an interest rate of 6.375% (the "Existing Notes") to be exchanged for new Senior Secured Notes due 2032 and with an interest rate of 11.125% (the "New Notes").

The exchange offer of the New Notes announced today, considers making the exchange at par, has an amortization schedule with quarterly principal payments between 2029 and 2032, and offers an annual interest rate of 11.125%. The issuance contemplates guarantee of both cash flow and fiber optics network.

The exchange considers that all holders of the Existing Notes, together, must subscribe US$270 million in additional cash1.

At the time of launch, holders of more than 50% of the Existing Notes—Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., Aviva Investors Global Services, LTD (UK) and Amundi Asset Management U.S. Inc., among others—have signed Transaction Support Agreements and commit to subscribe their respective pro rata additional share of the new notes as outlined in the exchange offer. The company's improved financial prospects, increased free cash flow generation and important market share were cited as reasons for recent credit rating upgrades granted by Moody's and Fitch. The exchange will further improve Total Play's liquidity profile and extend its debt maturities.

With this operation, the company demonstrates its flexibility and financial discipline that have generated operational efficiency and exceptional results, which give it the ability to access sophisticated long-term financial markets.

The company believes that, together with its increasing cash flow generation, the exchange results in a business plan – for the short and medium terms – that is fully funded for Total Play. In this context, the company's management will focus on driving value creation through its operations with increased efficiency, and on generating solid financial results, for the benefit of all its investors.

The New Notes will be listed and registered on the Singapore Exchange (SGX). The terms and conditions of the exchange offer are available in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated January 7, 2025.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx. Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors, and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

The New Notes have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any State of the United States or other jurisdiction, and the New Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable laws of other jurisdictions.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Rolando Villarreal + 52 (55) 1720 9167 + 52 (55) 1720 9167 [email protected] [email protected]

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553 [email protected]

1 Assuming 100% participation of the holders of the Existing Notes.

SOURCE Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V.