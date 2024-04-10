TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES IT REACHED A BINDING AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE AT LEAST US$518 MILLION OF ITS US$575 MILLION SENIOR NOTES MATURING IN 2025, EXTENDING THE MATURITY UNTIL 2028

—The refinancing represents 90% of the original amount issued of senior notes due in 2025—

MEXICO CITY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephony services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, announced today that it reached a binding agreement to refinance at least US$518 million of its US$575 million senior notes due in 2025 into new senior notes with final maturity in 2028.

The amount of the refinancing is the sum of the private exchange of US$213.5 million of the senior notes due in 2025, announced last February, and the current amount of the agreement for early acceptance of the exchange offer of US$304.5 million from the remaining US$361.5 million of such notes, whose consent solicitation was announced on March 22.

The US$518 million that will have been refinanced are equivalent to 90% of the total amount of the senior notes due in 2025, which will allow to significantly extend the company's maturity profile and improve its liquidity position.

Total Play reaffirms the firm commitment to continue strengthening its capital structure, with the broad and determined support of the financial markets, for the benefit of all its stakeholders.

The exchange offer and consent solicitation for the notes due in 2025 concludes on April 18, in accordance with the terms and conditions detailed in the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Memorandum, dated March 22, 2024. Bondholders who have not yet participated will have until April 18, 2024, to do so.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx.

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors, and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

