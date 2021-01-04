Total Play Announces New Members To Its Board Of Directors

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBANCO, S.A, Institución de Banca Múltiple, as Trustee of the CIB/3370 Trust and Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A. de C.V. ("Total Play"), announce the appointment of new members to the Board of Directors of Total Play.

The new independent board members appointed are: Sergio Gutiérrez Muguerza, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Deacero, S.A.P.I. de C.V.; Marcelino Goméz Velasco y Sanromán, Chairman of Centro Netec, S.A. de C.V.; Ignacio Cobián Villegas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Timbermart, S.A. de C.V.; and Gonzalo Brockmann García, President of Hostales de América.

The related board members are: Ricardo B. Salinas Pliego, President and Founder of Grupo Salinas, and Chair of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2003; Pedro Padilla Longoria, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Salinas, and member of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2003; Jorge Mendoza Garza, Vice President of Information and Public Affairs at Grupo Salinas, and member of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2010; which are joined by new board members Maria Laura Medina de Salinas, board member of Design Week Mexico; and Benjamin Salinas Sada, Chief Executive Officer of TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V., who has served as an alternate member of the Board of Directors of Total Play since 2010.

Total Play's bylaws require that at least 25% of its board members be independent, and any director of the board may maintain his or her position for renewable periods of one year or until they are removed from their position.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Exchange and in Spain's' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

