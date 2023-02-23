TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.9,736 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.4,379 MILLION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.9,736 million, compared to Ps.7,623 million of the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.5,357 million, from Ps.4,292 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.4,379 million, from Ps.3,331 million the previous year. The company registered operating income of Ps.747 million, compared to Ps.824 million a year ago. Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.101 million, from a loss of Ps.1,003 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenue from services

The growth in Total Play revenue in the quarter is mainly the result of increased sales in the residential segment, due to higher household demand for the company's telecommunications services. The continuous increase in Total Play revenue is reaffirmed this period despite intense competition in the industry — which affects market prices — and the normalization of face-to-face activities throughout the country. This shows the growing preference of users for the superior attributes of our internet, pay television and telephony services, which optimally satisfy the connectivity and entertainment needs of millions of homes.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 25%, as a result of a 10% increase in service costs and a 33% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,729 million, from Ps.1,572 million the previous year, mainly results from the purchase of content, memberships, licenses, link rental and other interconnection services for the operation of the network.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.3,628 million, from Ps.2,720 million, reflects higher personnel, advertising and promotion, maintenance, and call center expenses, in the context of growing operations in the company.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play EBITDA was Ps.4,379 million compared to Ps.3,331 million the previous year.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

Growth of Ps.1,125 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of user acquisition cost — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses — as well as investments in fiber optic network coverage.

Increase of Ps.352 million in interest payments, mainly derived from the increase in the balance of financial debt.

Growth of Ps.280 million in other financial expenses as a result of expenses related to debt issues and derivative financial instruments.

Exchange gain of Ps.1,248 million this period, compared to a loss of Ps.50 million a year ago, as a result of the net liability monetary position in foreign currency, together with the appreciation of the peso against the basket of currencies in which the company's monetary liabilities are denominated this quarter, compared to depreciation a year ago.

Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.101 million, from a loss of Ps.1,003 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the company's debt with cost was Ps.49,533 million, compared to Ps.41,496 million the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles and loans with financial institutions during the period.

The lease liability was Ps.7,073 million, compared to Ps.5,409 million of the previous year.

The company's fixed assets — which include the accumulated investment in fiber optics, telecommunications equipment and the cost of acquiring subscribers, among other assets — was Ps.58,165 million, 27% higher than the Ps.45,851 million of the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Rolando Villarreal Samantha Pescador + 52 (55) 1720 9167 + 52 (55) 1720 9167 +52 (55) 3032 3639 [email protected] [email protected] [email protected]

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

[email protected]

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)



4Q21

4Q22

Change



$ %

$ %

$ %





















Revenue from services 7,623 100 %

9,736 100 %

2,113 28 %





















Cost of services (1,572) (21 %)

(1,729) (18 %)

(157) (10 %)





















Gross profit 6,051 79 %

8,007 82 %

1,956 32 %





















General expenses (2,720) (36 %)

(3,628) (37 %)

(908) (33 %)





















EBITDA 3,331 44 %

4,379 45 %

1,048 31 %





















Depreciation and amortization (2,507) (33 %)

(3,632) (37 %)

(1,125) (45 %)





















Operating profit 824 11 %

747 8 %

(77) (9 %)





















Financial cost:

















Interest revenue 22 0 %

38 0 %

16 73 %

Accrued interest expense (937) (12 %)

(1,289) (13 %)

(352) (38 %)

Other financial expenses (36) (0 %)

(316) (3 %)

(280) n.m.

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net (50) (1 %)

1,248 13 %

1,298 n.m.





















(Loss) profit before income tax provision (177) (2 %)

428 4 %

605 n.m.





















Income tax provision (826) (11 %)

(547) (6 %)

279 34 %

Non-controlling participation - 0 %

19 0 %

19 n.a.

Participation in results of associates - 0 %

(1) (0 %)

(1) n.a.





















Net Loss for the period (1,003) (13 %)

(101) (1 %)

902 90 %











































TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)



Accumulated

Accumulated







12M21

12M22

Change

$ %

$ %

$ %

















Revenue from services 28,089 100 %

36,352 100 %

8,263 29 %

















Cost of services (6,481) (23 %)

(7,588) (21 %)

(1,107) (17 %)

















Gross profit 21,608 77 %

28,764 79 %

7,156 33 %

















General expenses (9,588) (34 %)

(12,797) (35 %)

(3,209) (33 %)

















EBITDA 12,020 43 %

15,967 44 %

3,947 33 %

















Depreciation and amortization (8,902) (32 %)

(12,871) (35 %)

(3,969) (45 %)

















Operating profit 3,118 11 %

3,096 9 %

(22) (1 %)

















Financial cost:















Interest revenue 54 0 %

98 0 %

44 81 % Accrued interest expense (3,012) (11 %)

(4,228) (12 %)

(1,216) (40 %) Other financial expenses (230) (1 %)

(612) (2 %)

(382) (166 %) Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net (578) (2 %)

1,338 4 %

1,916 n.m.

















Loss before income tax provision (648) (2 %)

(308) (1 %)

340 52 %

















Income tax provision (846) (3 %)

(1,633) (4 %)

(787) (93 %) Non-controlling participation - 0 %

27 0 %

27 n.a. Participation in results of associates - 0 %

(1) (0 %)

(1) n.a.

















Net Loss for the period (1,494) (5 %)

(1,915) (5 %)

(421) (28 %)

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)





As of December 31,









2021



2022



Change



$ %

$ %

$ % Assets

















CURRENT ASSETS

















Cash and cash

4,166 6 %

1,890 2 %

(2,276) (55 %) Restricted cash in trusts

887 1 %

1,988 2 %

1,101 124 % Customers - net

3,749 6 %

5,506 7 %

1,757 47 % Derivative financial instruments

228 0 %

- 0 %

(228) (100 %) Recoverable taxes and other accounts receivable

4,235 6 %

4,268 5 %

33 1 % Inventories

1,880 3 %

2,342 3 %

462 25 % Prepaid expenses

467 1 %

908 1 %

441 94 % Total current assets

15,612 23 %

16,902 20 %

1,290 8 %



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS

















Property, plant and equipmente - Net

45,851 67 %

58,165 70 %

12,314 27 % Rights-of-use assets -Net

4,997 7 %

6,703 8 %

1,706 34 % Other non-current assets

1,647 2 %

1,652 2 %

5 0 % Total non-current assets

52,495 77 %

66,520 80 %

14,025 27 % Total assets

68,107 100 %

83,422 100 %

15,315 22 %



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES

















Short-term financial debt

2,615 4 %

6,973 8 %

4,358 167 % Trade payables

8,767 13 %

13,442 16 %

4,675 53 % Other payables and taxes

2,967 4 %

4,226 5 %

1,259 42 % Derivative financial instruments

6 0 %

126 0 %

120 n.m. Lease liabilities

1,651 2 %

2,108 3 %

457 28 % Total short-term liabilities

16,006 24 %

26,875 32 %

10,869 68 %



















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

















Long-term financial debt

38,881 57 %

42,560 51 %

3,679 9 % Trade payables

4 0 %

- 0 %

(4) (100 %) Other long-term payables

431 1 %

2,066 2 %

1,635 n.m. Derivative financial instruments

- 0 %

764 1 %

764 n.a. Lease liabilities

3,758 6 %

4,965 6 %

1,207 32 % Total long-term liabilities

43,074 63 %

50,355 60 %

7,281 17 % Total liabilities

59,080 87 %

77,230 93 %

18,150 31 %



















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,027 13 %

6,192 7 %

(2,835) (31 %) Total stockholders' equity and liabilities

68,107 100 %

83,422 100 %

15,315 22 %





















TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)





Years ended



December 31,



2021 2022 Operating activities:





(Loss) income before income tax provision

(1,474) (281) Items not requiring the use of resources:





Depreciation and amortization

8,902 12,871 Employee benefits

19 27 Items related to investing or financing activities:





Accrued interest income

(54) (98) Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions

3,012 4,228 Valuation of financial derivative instruments

(436) 347



9,969 17,094 Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:





Customers and unearned revenue

(1,373) (1,756) Other receivables

(103) (91) Related parties, net

(207) (91) Taxes to be recovered

(745) 245 Inventories

(258) (463) Advance payments

(59) (442) Trade payables

773 3,249 Other payables

1,502 764







Cash flows generated by operating activities

9,499 18,509







Investing activities:





Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(17,959) (22,460) Other assets

307 82 Collected interest

54 98







Cash flows (used in) investing activities

(17,598) (22,280)







Financing activities:





Loans received

15,303 8,037 Leasing cash flows

(1,670) (2,464) Interest payment

(3,240) (4,521) Restricted Cash in Trusts

385 (1,101) Reverse factoring

(352) 1,422 Capital contributions

5,052 122 Contributions for future capital increases

(5,000) -







Net cash flows generated by financing activities

10,478 1,495







Increase in cash and cash equivalents

2,379 (2,276) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

1,787 4,166







Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

4,166 1,890









