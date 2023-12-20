TOTAL PLAY REFINANCES $1,000 MILLION PESOS OF CERTIFICADOS BURSATILES

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephony services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, announced today that it placed Certificados Bursátiles (Cebures) for $1,000 million pesos, at 337 days and at a rate of TIIE + 130 basis points. The resources will be used to refinance a previous issuance of short-term Cebures for the same amount.

The issuance represents a vote of confidence from the financial community in Total Play's solid market positioning, strong operating performance, and positive financial results.

The company will continue with its solid business strategy that boosts operational efficiency, which together with its strict financial discipline, will further strengthen Total Play's profitability, cash flow and capital structure.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx.

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast-growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community well-being; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors, and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values, and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results, and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

