TOTAL PLAY SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDES AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE US$519 MILLION OF ITS US$575 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2025, EXTENDING ITS MATURITY TO 2028

—The refinancing is equivalent to 90% of the original Senior Notes issuance, confirming the confidence of Total Play´s investors in its solid financial prospects—

MEXICO CITY, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephony services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, announced today that it has successfully concluded an agreement to refinance US$519 million of its US$575 million senior notes due 2025, into new Senior Notes due 2028.

The amount refinanced is the sum of the private exchange of US$213.5 million of the Senior Notes due 2025, announced last February, and the amount accepted from the exchange offer for US$305.5 million from the remaining US$361.5 million of such notes, concluded today.

The US$519 million refinancing is equivalent to 90% of the total amount of the Senior Notes due in 2025. This extension significantly lengthens the company's debt profile.

The refinancing is a clear indicator of the financial markets' confidence in the company's commitment to boost its capital structure and further enhance its firm financial outlook.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx.

