Total Retail Releases 2018 Salary Benchmark Report

Total Retail surveyed its audience over a two-week period, collecting hundreds of responses. Several variables were examined to provide a comprehensive look into retail executives' total compensation packages (salary plus any other financial benefits such as bonuses, commissions, stock options, etc.), including gender, age, title, organizational department, and geographic region in which their company is headquartered.

After analyzing the survey data, Total Retail created a comprehensive report that will aid both retail employees as well as employers as they look to negotiate fair and competitive compensation packages.

"Total Retail created its 2018 Salary Benchmark Report as a service and resource for our audience," says Melissa Campanelli, editor-in-chief/content director of Total Retail. "That audience — retail executives across multiple organizational departments — can now arm themselves with the intelligence needed to maximize their earning potential. Furthermore, retail organizations can use this resource to ensure they're offering employees fair and competitive compensation packages, a critical piece in acquiring and retaining top talent."

Here are just a few of the key findings to emerge from this year's survey:

respondents that work for an omnichannel retailer have the highest salaries, over $12,000 more than the next closest segment (wholesaler/distributor);

more than the next closest segment (wholesaler/distributor); respondents who identified their department as supply chain had the highest average annual salary ($145,724) ; and

; and the average total compensation for women respondents was more than $11,000 less than what it was for the male respondents.

"Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to negotiating your next salary, whether that's with your current employer or on the open market," Campanelli notes. "That's no small task in today's competitive retail environment, where companies are not only fighting over consumers' wallets, but also to attract and retain the executive talent critical to running a profitable business."

The Salary Benchmark Report is available to download for free.

About NAPCO Media/Total Retail

Total Retail is the go-to source for retail executives looking for the latest news and analysis on the retail industry. Featuring a daily e-newsletter (Total Retail Report), daily-updated website, podcast channel, virtual and in-person events, and comprehensive research reports, Total Retail offer retail executives the information they need to do their jobs more effectively and grow their professional careers. Visit mytotalretail.com.

NAPCO Media has been a leading information source in the markets it serves since 1958. NAPCO Media continues to evolve with information distribution methods and specializes in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional content. Our mission is to build community between our audience and our clients. Visit Napco.com.

CONTACT: Total Retail, Joe Keenan, jkeenan@napco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-retail-releases-2018-salary-benchmark-report-300670929.html

SOURCE Total Retail

Related Links

http://www.mytotalretail.com

