Total Retail Releases Second Annual Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers Report

One hundred publicly traded retailers were ranked on their omnichannel efficiency. Each retailer was scored based on the omnichannel experiences they currently offer their customers, including the following seven criteria: does it offer buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS); does it offer the ability to search for in-store products on its website, including stock availability; does it offer a shared cart across sales channels; are loyalty points able to earned and redeemed across channels; are products able to be returned across channels; does it offer customer service in five or more channels; and is its product pricing consistent across channels.

"Consumers today are channel blind; they just want great retail experiences," says Melissa Campanelli, editor-in-chief/content director of Total Retail. "Retailers that persist with fragmented omnichannel strategies that ultimately don't give consumers the single, perfect experiences they crave will be left behind. This report will help retailers benchmark themselves against their competitors when it comes to the omnichannel services they offer, as well as help them create the successful omnichannel strategies they need to survive today."

Several key findings were extracted from the report. DSW and UGG tied for the top spot for the second straight year, joined in a three-way tie by newcomer LIDS. Conversely, for the second straight year, off-price retail chains can be found at the bottom of the rankings. Ross Stores, Marshalls and T.J. Maxx are all are in the bottom half of the rankings. The companies to make the biggest improvement in the rankings year-over-year include Steve Madden, Sears, and LIDS. Likewise, the companies that saw the biggest decline in their ranking year-over included Lumber Liquidators and Macy's.

Additional trends to emerge from this year's research include the proliferation of BOPIS programs. In 2017, 63 percent of the retailers studied didn't have a BOPIS program; that number was reduced to just 48 percent in 2018. Retailers are focused on increasing customer loyalty. Nearly three-quarters of the retailers enable customers to earn and redeem loyalty points across channels, increasing from 42 percent in 2017. Lastly, product returns remain a pain point for retailers. Surprisingly, the number of retailers that offer cross-channel returns decreased year-over-year (85 percent in 2017 vs. 78 percent in 2018).

In addition to the top 100 ranking, the five companies that tied for first and second places were profiled. This report serves as a blueprint for retailers on how to deliver the seamless, quick and enjoyable experiences that consumers now demand. Furthermore, retailers can also utilize the data to benchmark themselves against their competition.

Total Retail's 2018 Top 100 Omnichannel Retailers report can be downloaded for free here.

About Total Retail/NAPCO Media/Radial

Total Retail is the go-to source for retail executives looking for the latest news and analysis on the retail industry. Featuring a daily e-newsletter (Total Retail Report), daily-updated website, podcast channel, virtual and in-person events, and research reports, Total Retail offers retail executives the information they need to do their jobs more effectively and grow their professional careers. For more information, visit www.mytotalretail.com.

NAPCO Media, Total Retail's parent company, has been a leading information source in the markets it serves since 1958. NAPCO Media continues to evolve with information distribution methods and specializes in the creation and cross-channel distribution of exceptional content. Our mission is to build community between our audience and our clients. For more information, visit www.napco.com.

Radial is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, enabling brands and retailers to profitably exceed retail customer expectations. Radial's technical, powerful omnichannel solutions connect supply and demand through efficient fulfillment and transportation options, intelligent fraud, payments, and tax systems and personalized customer care services. Hundreds of retailers and brands confidently partner with Radial to simplify their post-click commerce and improve their customer experiences. For more information, visit www.radial.com.

Contact: Joe Keenan, 215-238-5435, jkeenan@napco.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/total-retail-releases-second-annual-top-100-omnichannel-retailers-report-300623936.html

SOURCE Total Retail

Related Links

http://www.mytotalretail.com

