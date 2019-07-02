Total Rethink by David McCourt Enters Wall Street Journal Best-sellers Chart in Opening Week

"I've read LOTS of business books and I can tell you guys, David McCourt's Total Rethink is chock full of ideas in a very succinct and inspiring format if you want to aim high in the business world."

- Liz Claman, #1 Business News anchorwoman in America at Fox Business -

Appearing on Fox Business News in the book's opening week, McCourt explained: "Total Rethink was really written for people who haven't necessarily had the advantages I've had – people who might not have had a family to support their dreams and give them confidence, people who maybe didn't get to go to university, people who maybe haven't had the opportunity to have a mentor. It's really written for the average person that wants to re-think their life."

Having garnered attention quickly becoming the number one best-selling business and entrepreneurship book on Amazon.com through pre-orders ahead of its June 18th launch date, Total Rethink is expected to contend further high profile best-seller charts having launched straight in at #5 in the Wall Street Journal charts.

"If you're not a business person, you can read this book and you might get a much better idea about how to be successful in life from the very simple, well explained and entertaining stories that he tells."

- Piers Morgan, Journalist and Broadcaster -

Described by the Economist as possessing "incredible credentials as a telecom revolutionary" McCourt is recognized as one of the world's most successful multi award-winning business entrepreneurs, globally renowned for using technology and innovation to improve the lives of underserved communities. By deploying new revolutionary ways of thinking and in his capacity as Chairman and CEO of worldwide investment firm Granahan McCourt Capital, he has founded or bought 20 companies in 9 countries, becoming a leader in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industries.

"In business, and in life, everything is changing fast, apart from how we behave. Our ways of thinking and making decisions have changed little since we lived in agricultural and industrial societies, but the problems we now need to solve are entirely different. It requires a revolution in thinking and behavior to meet the challenges that now face us and to avoid disaster we need a Total Rethink."

- David McCourt, author of Total Rethink -

About the author:

David McCourt is the Chairman and CEO of Granahan McCourt Capital, the worldwide investors in technology, media and telecommunications, and has been one of the most prominent investors and entrepreneurs in the technology, media and telecommunications industries for the past 30 years. He has founded or bought 20 companies in nine countries and is widely recognized as a transformational force in the telecommunications space. The Economist has described him as possessing "impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary." Visit www.davidmccourt.com.

About the book:



Title: Total Rethink: Why Entrepreneurs Should Act like Revolutionaries

Author: David McCourt

Pub Date: June 18, 2019

Publisher: Wiley

Price: $25.00 hardcover

Pages: 240

ISBN: 978-1-119-56535-2

