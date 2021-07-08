Total Rewards Firm in Lakewood Ranch, Florida Launches Unique "Mentorship" Consulting Practice

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Stypulkoski, a senior total rewards practitioner of over 25 years, has taken the unprecedented step of launching a unique total rewards "mentorship" consulting practice. Located in Lakewood Ranch Florida but practicing nationally, ICONIC Rewards will be targeting as its client base smaller companies in growth mode that are having concerns with the competitiveness of their employee compensation practices. "As these companies grow, often the focus is on the buildout of operations and sales/marketing infrastructures, with areas like human resources lagging behind. However, during this growth period the competitiveness of compensation practices, analytics typically performed by trained human resource practitioners, is key for talent retention and company performance," Tom says. To address this situation, companies need to engage compensation consulting firms, with these project costs being potentially significant, especially for smaller firms. And to remain competitive, these studies need to be performed on an ongoing basis. This is where ICONIC Rewards plays a unique and vital role. "Our mission is to help manage these projects for companies; but do so by mentoring one or more selected company employees during the project life cycle. We educate them on key analytical practices and compensation philosophies as well as critical project and process management requirements. Our goal at project completion is to ensure the company has developed the necessary internal resources, skills and capabilities to manage these projects more independently, minimizing future consulting expenditures." This unique approach to consulting services assists in addressing immediate company needs while partnering with company leadership to help them build a foundation for future success as they continue to expand their business infrastructure.

Tom Stypulkoski

In addition to ICONIC Rewards' novel approach, the founder also has not lost sight of prioritizing what's important. "Each of us can unintentionally get wrapped up in both career and financial wealth, especially as success breeds more success," Tom states. "Many of us can also be quickly devastated as unexpected illnesses disrupt our lives and the lives of family members. This is especially true when it involves children." Being an impactful corporate citizen is also important to ICONIC Rewards. Hence, the company has declared that 5% of profits generated by the company each year will be donated to a nonprofit organization focused on children's health and welfare. And ICONIC will also invite its clients to partner in its social responsibility mission by providing input into the final selection of which organization will be the benefactor of its charitable contribution. "What better way to give back than a team effort to support an organization vital to helping families with children experiencing a devastating health event."

