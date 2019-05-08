Total Row Launches Franchise Plan in Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Row, Atlanta's premier rowing-centric fitness boutique, announced today plans to franchise its original brand throughout the greater Atlanta metroplex and surrounding states. This franchise launch creates an up-and-coming, community-focused business opportunity that offers local residents a high-quality, scalable, zero-impact rowing workout.

"We opened the first Total Row in 2016 and we've worked diligently to perfect the model to provide not only the best, low impact workout, but also to provide the best business opportunity for our franchisees," said Lauren Smith, who co-founded the company with her husband Elliott. "It means so much to us to launch this franchise in our hometown of Atlanta and for this place to be the anchor of our success."

The Total Row franchising plan offers prospective franchisees the opportunity to take advantage of the rapid growth and surging national attention of rowing as a low-impact, total body workout for members of any age or ability. Total Row franchises boast a low-cost barrier to entry – nearly half that of other rowing studio franchises – and come complete with full training & support in operating a rowing studio. This includes implementing and teaching the rowing & fitness training programs, operating back-of-the-house businesses operations, site selecting, and professional marketing agency support. Additionally, Total Row franchisees will have access to day-to-day operational support to ensure the success and integrity of all fitness and business practices.

Like spinning a decade ago, rowing has recently surged in popularity because of its scalable training approach that offers health benefits in both high and low intensity fitness training. Other health benefits that have attracted a recent following to the discipline include its targeting of 90 percent of major muscle groups, its scalability to any injury or ability, and its availability of use to anyone interested in a maintaining a healthy, fitness-driven lifestyle.

For more information about the Total Row franchising offer, please contact Vicktoria White Healy at 404.247.9328, email franchiseinfo@totalrowfitness.com, or visit www.totalrowfitness.com/franchise.

About Total Row Fitness

Total Row is the premier rowing-centric workout facility in the Southeastern United States. The flagship store in Atlanta's trendy Buckhead area launched in 2016 when husband and wife duo, Elliott and Lauren Smith, began searching for a better way to exercise while avoiding continuous injuries experienced through traditional fitness training. Wanting to contribute to their community, and do something they both loved together, Total Row surfaced and has become the premier rowing-centric gyms in the Southeast – and the only one in Atlanta. Elliott and Lauren are committed to maintaining a welcoming and all-inclusive fitness community environment that is not overpriced, overcrowded, or overhyped.

