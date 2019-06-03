Total Safety Acquires Airgas On-Site Safety Services

HOUSTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Safety, the world's leading provider of integrated safety technologies and services, announced today that it has acquired Airgas On-Site Safety Services (AOSS), a national safety service provider to U.S. customers with 19 locations nationwide. This acquisition enhances Total Safety's geographic footprint throughout the U.S., particularly the West Coast and Mountain regions. The combined company will deliver a broader offering of safety solutions, technologies and productivity solutions to serve its customers across the U.S. in a more efficient way.

"The combination of our two companies will strengthen our ability to deliver exceptional service and leading edge technologies to our customers," said George Ristevski, Total Safety CEO. "We are excited to welcome AOSS and embark together on the next phase of growth for Total Safety. Both teams share a common passion for safety and operational excellence. We look forward to welcoming AOSS employees and to continue to deliver unmatched service to our customers."

About Total Safety:

Total Safety is the leading global provider of integrated industrial safety services, equipment and compliance solutions, providing safety equipment, technology and data that make a meaningful difference in the way businesses run. Based in Houston, Texas and operating from 180 locations in more than 20 countries, our nearly 4,000 employees help our customers increase employee health and safety, meet compliance and regulatory requirements, boost productivity and reduce downtime. Driven by our unwavering commitment to our mission …to ensure the safe Wellbeing of Workers WorldwideSM, we work across all sectors, including oil and gas, petrochemical and refining, utilities, manufacturing, construction and mining. Visit us at www.totalsafety.com to learn more.

