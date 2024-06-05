Total Shade Inc collaborates with a MIT - Spin Off to develop flexible, ultralight energy efficient solar technologies

Total Shade's solar shade is not your typical solar panel system. Unlike traditional solar panels that are mounted on rooftops or in open fields, Total Shade's technology integrates solar energy capture directly into a shade structure.

CHICAGO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The solar shade consists of specially designed fabric panels that are coated with photovoltaic cells. These cells can convert sunlight into electricity, which can then be used to power lights, appliances, and other electrical devices. The fabric panels are supported by a durable frame engineered to withstand elements while maximizing solar exposure.

Total Shade

Total Shade Inc. has teamed with an MIT spin-off developing flexible, ultralight solar technologies designed for dual-use cases in the built environment and manufactured in the USA. Unlike conventional solar solutions, their technology adheres to any surface at affordable costs, enabling novel integrated solar products. Total Shade Inc. envisions a future where solar energy is not only ubiquitous but seamlessly integrated into our daily lives.

Biden Administration's Carbon Reduction Goals

The Biden administration has set ambitious goals for reducing carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources. Total Shade's solar shade aligns perfectly with these goals, offering a sustainable and efficient way to generate electricity without relying on fossil fuels. By investing in innovative technologies like Total Shade's solar shade, the administration hopes to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

In an era where environmental sustainability is paramount, innovative technologies are paving the way for a greener future. Total Shade's revolutionary solar shade technology stands at the forefront of this movement, offering a unique solution that combines energy efficiency with practicality.

Total Shade is helping to pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future. As we continue to face the challenges of climate change and energy security, innovative technologies like Total Shade's solar shade will play a crucial role in shaping a cleaner, brighter tomorrow.

312.859.0898

Visit: https://totalshade.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Total Shade Inc.