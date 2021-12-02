Total Testing Solutions Develops New Health Pass Capabilities to Help Employers Comply with OSHA ETS Requirements

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based medical diagnostic testing service provider, Total Testing Solutions (TTS) announced today four newly added features to their end-to-end health pass system (LINK) that will help businesses comply with the most recent OSHA mandates. LINK was developed by TTS to help businesses track employee vaccination and test status. The four new developments include live and virtual proctoring, facial recognition capability, customizable QR codes, and customizable reporting including state reporting.

This announcement follows the most recent OSHA mandate requiring businesses of over 100 employees to verify staff's COVID-19 vaccination status and weekly testing for all unvaccinated employees (beginning January 4th, 2022). Executives and HR managers will now have to find solutions for backend management of vaccination verification, test result tracking and expiration, visitor screenings, and the overall management of COVID-19 records.

One requirement that comes with the new guidelines is that all over-the-counter (OTC) rapid antigen tests must be proctored. Since many employers with a nationwide presence and multiple locations were counting on using these tests, TTS is offering both on-site and virtual proctors. This service will allow employers to provide OTC tests to their employees to take anywhere they choose.

TTS has also developed a new capability on LINK that allows the system to pair with facial recognition hardware. Additionally, they have created a QR code option which can be customized by organizations to match specific needs and protocols. Vaccinated employees will receive a QR code that does not expire and unvaccinated employees who provide negative test results will receive a QR code that expires after the required timeframe.

Lastly, LINK now offers fully customizable reporting in which organizations can access a detailed report on vaccination status and testing compliance on a weekly or monthly basis. Employers can also rest assured that state reporting requirements can be met using LINK. "Most companies do not realize that test results must be reported to the department of public health," says Chief Medical Officer Dr. Geoffrey Trenkle. "Our software and full-service package allows the employer to leave that reporting to the experts." Combined with their full-service support package, HR managers and business owners can now leave COVID compliance to medical professionals and continue to run their businesses.

"We are proud to announce these new innovations that will help organizations and businesses swiftly adapt to the new OSHA guidelines," said Lauren Trenkle, CEO of Total Testing Solutions. "Though our proctoring, facial recognition capabilities, the QR code feature, and robust reporting, we believe LINK will be a one stop shop for businesses to track vaccination and testing of employees."

All these new LINK offerings have been swiftly developed by the TTS team in the wake of the new federal mandate to provide industry specific solutions that will help organizations to adopt and comply before the January 4th deadline. LINK is a proprietary software of TTS and is constantly evolving to fit the needs of employers nationwide. Additionally, LINK's fully integrated hardware and software set it apart from other solutions of its kind, as it can be integrated with any lab for rt-PCR testing while also working with self-collected Rapid Antigen Tests.

About Total Testing Solutions:

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, created TTS to bring customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses when shutdown restrictions threatened layoffs at their Otolaryngology (ENT) practices. They have since established three vaccination sites at Los Angeles Metro Stations, and quickly developed LINK, a technology in which companies can easily track test results and vaccination records for employees and guests. LINK is providing a solution that enables businesses, events, hotels, and the travel industry to stay on top of testing and adapt to safety measures and regulations. LINK is currently being used by large SoCal based organizations and has helped professional sports arenas and teams such as the Los Angeles Football Club and the San Jose Sharks get fans returning to events safely. It can also be used for small businesses to track vaccination safely without exposing employee personal health information.

