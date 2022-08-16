Total Testing Solutions Partners with OmniPathology to Offer Oral HPV Testing in Los Angeles

Healthcare startup announces partnership with private lab to add oral HPV testing to offerings

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS), a Los Angeles-based medical diagnostic testing company has announced a partnership with private lab, OmniPathology to offer oral HPV testing in the LA area. This state-of-the-art testing is now available at the West LA TTS site (10830 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City). Additional TTS locations will begin offering the service in the coming weeks.

Until now, only women had access to professional HPV testing options, and while there are a handful of home test kits for men, user errors and inaccurate results are common concerns. The testing process for women can also take multiple visits and is only available to those with access to gynecological care. A huge subset of the population has been unable to get tested for HPV.

With OmniPathology tests at TTS, anyone can be tested, regardless of age or gender. Their throat swab technique provides convenient, accurate results with quick turnaround times. Plus, it is the least invasive test on the market and does not require health insurance or approval.

The oral HPV test detects 14 high-risk strains of HPV. It is performed via a quick throat swab by a highly trained technician at TTS and then submitted to OmniPathology for testing. OmniPathology's team of world class pathologists then analyze the results using state of the art lab equipment. Results are sent back in days, expediting the diagnostic process, and helping slow the spread. Patients who test positive are advised to undergo a thorough examination by an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) doctor, and may require close follow-up. Detection and removal of early oral and oropharyngeal premalignant lesions can help significantly reduce the risk of progression to cancer.

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with OmniPathology to add HPV testing to our offerings at TTS," says Lauren Trenkle, CEO of Total Testing Solutions. "Their state-of-the-art testing is helping us to make all medical testing more accessible to the masses."

"We are extremely excited about collaborating with Total Testing Solutions to offer our oropharyngeal HPV PCR test. As a leading testing organization, TTS continues to provide valuable services to our Los Angeles community. OmniPathology considers TTS a perfect partner in making our Oral HPV PCR test available to the public," said Mohammad Kamal, MD Founder and CEO of OmniPathology.

The experts at Total Testing Solutions have been offering a range of innovative testing solutions over the past two years to provide access to easy and accurate testing for COVID-19 and beyond, and this new test is another step in that direction.

About Total Testing Solutions:

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, first created Total Testing Solutions to bring customizable medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses. Since its founding, TTS has rapidly expanded its service offering and client roster, working with businesses of all types and sizes to create unique, client-specific testing solutions and to bring testing directly, and more conveniently, to workplaces, large event spaces, and sports arenas. As the nation transitions into a new phase of the pandemic, Total Testing Solutions continues to provide robust testing and vaccination services in conjunction with occupational health and other employee well-being solutions.

About OmniPathology:

OmniPathology is a physician-owned, high-complexity, CLIA-certified pathology laboratory in Pasadena, California. It specializes in Gastrointestinal pathology, GYN, and male health and provides state-of-the- art molecular and cytogenetic testing to complement its pathology and immunohistochemistry testing with a specific focus on screening and early detection of anal, cervical, colon, and esophageal cancers. OmniPathology's infectious menu includes HPV, other STIs, and gynecological and gastrointestinal infectious panels.

