Total Testing Solutions Partners with Vero Diagnostics Lab to Provide Ultra-Rapid Covid-19 PCR Tests

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS) announced today they are partnering with state-of-the-art laboratory, Vero Diagnostics to bring Vero's highly complex lab testing to their Los Angeles testing centers. These tests are the fastest PCR testing available on the market, providing results in as little as 30 minutes. Currently, most labs are delivering rapid results with a turnaround time of 12-24 hours.

TTS will continue to have quick turnaround testing (24-48hrs) available for free at all of their testing sites; however, the super expedited PCR testing through Vero Diagnostics will be available only at their Century City & North Hollywood locations. TTS will be providing a limited number of free same-day tests at both locations with options for super-expedited results available to those in need of rt-PCR results in under 2 hours for a fee.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Vero to utilize their cutting-edge technology in our testing centers. Especially now with the new Covid-19 variants, it is extremely important to have testing readily available to properly diagnose the virus," said CEO and Co-Founder of TTS Lauren Trenkle. "Vero's ultra-rapid testing allows us to be at the forefront of providing quick and accurate results for patients in the city of Los Angeles."

It has become critical with the new Delta COVID-19 variant to diagnose and stop the spread of the virus. TTS now has access to this new technology to test thousands of people every day and deliver accurate results within hours.

About Total Testing Solutions:

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, created TTS to bring customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses when shutdown restrictions threatened layoffs at their Otolaryngology (ENT) practice. They have since established three vaccination sites at Los Angeles Metro Stations, and quickly developed LINK, a technology in which companies can easily track test results and vaccination records for employees and guests. LINK provides a solution that enables businesses, events, hotels, and the travel industry to stay on top of testing and adapt to safety measures and regulations. LINK is currently being used by large SoCal based organizations and teams like LAFC and the San Jose Sharks to help people return to events quickly and safely. It can also be used for small businesses to track vaccination safely without exposing employee personal health information.

About Vero Diagnostic Lab:

Vero Diagnostic Lab is a CLIA & CAP certified, state-of-the-art laboratory that puts their clinicians and patients first. Vero believes in fast and accurate molecular results to aid in the diagnostic process, streamlining treatment for the patient while promoting antibiotic stewardship. We at Vero, pride ourselves providing state-of-the art methods to diagnose COVID-19.

