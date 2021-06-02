Total Testing Solutions Provides COVID-19 Vaccinations at 3 LA Metro Stations

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS) has partnered with LA Metro to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at three major LA Metro stations. The medical diagnostic testing service is offering Pfizer and J&J vaccinations (and a limited supply of Moderna in the coming weeks) at the Crenshaw Station (C Line), Del Amo Station (A Line), and Harbor Gateway Transit Center (J Line) from 10:30am-6:30pm PST Tuesdays-Saturdays. These sites have been instated as LA County continues to curtail large-scale vaccination sites and step-up outreach efforts in communities where inoculations have lagged.

These vaccination sites are the first to be installed on the Metro public transit system and are all walk-ups located within short distances from the stations. They are strategically located in areas hit hard by COVID-19 where there are also low vaccination rates.

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, originally established TTS to bring customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses. TTS has swiftly evolved as progress has been made in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Now in addition to providing testing, they are vaccinating underserved communities and partnering with teams and venues like the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). These teams are using TTS's proprietary software LINK for vaccine verification and testing program to help fans return back to stadiums.

"We are very optimistic that our new vaccination sites at LA Metro stations will increase vaccination rates in communities that have been and continue to be hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic," said TTS Co-Co-Founder and CEO Lauren Trenkle, PA MPH. "We began Total Testing Solutions to help serve those affected by COVID-19 and make a difference in our community. This initiative takes our mission to new heights to help serve even more people."

Vaccination Site Locations:

Crenshaw Station (C Line) : 11901 Crenshaw Blvd, Inglewood CA 90303

: Del Amo Station (A Line) : 20220 Santa Fe Ave, Compton CA 90221

: Harbor Gateway Transit Center (J Line): 731 W 182nd St Gardena CA 90248

About Total Testing Solutions:

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, created TTS to bring customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses when shutdown restrictions threatened layoffs at their Otolaryngology (ENT) practice. They have since established three vaccination sites at Los Angeles Metro Stations, and quickly developed LINK, a technology in which companies can easily track test results and vaccination records for employees and guests. LINK provides a solution that enables businesses, events, hotels, and the travel industry to stay on top of testing and adapt to safety measures and regulations. LINK is currently being used by large SoCal based organizations and teams like LAFC and the San Jose Sharks to help people return to events quickly and safely. It can also be used for small businesses to track vaccination safely without exposing employee personal health information.

