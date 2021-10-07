Total Testing Solutions Provides Free Rapid COVID Testing Across LA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Testing Solutions (TTS) announced today that they are now providing a variety of options for COVID-19 testing free of charge. This includes both quick turnaround antigen and rapid PCR testing. The free rapid PCR testing is available at the TTS Century City location and free rapid antigen tests are available at multiple TTS sites throughout the Los Angeles area, including West LA at Century City, North LA in North Hollywood, East LA in Boyle Heights, and South LA in Ladera Heights.

With new variants of COVID-19 on the rise, rapid and efficient testing is more vital than ever. Both insured and uninsured patients can get free testing at any of the Total Testing Solutions sites. Billing will be directly through the patient's insurance or through CARES.

Most labs are currently delivering expedited PCR test results with a turnaround time of 24-36 hours. TTS offers real time PCR tests that can provide an accurate diagnosis in as little as three hours. Because the entire process is carried out in a closed tube, the potential for error is reduced significantly, making this the most accurate and reliable way of detecting the presence of the COVID-19 virus.

TTS is also providing quick turnaround antigen testing with results available in as little as 15 minutes. Antigen tests are carried out with a nasal swab and can be processed and analyzed on site providing reports faster than any other tests for COVID-19. These tests are often used for screening and to prevent the possible spread of the virus by those who are symptomatic. However, to confirm the positive diagnosis, a second PCR test may be recommended, especially for asymptomatic patients.

"We began Total Testing Solutions to help serve those affected by COVID-19 and make a difference in our community," said TTS CEO Lauren Trenkle, PA MPH. "This initiative takes our mission to new heights to help serve even more people."

Having been committed to providing testing services since the early stages of the pandemic, TTS has partnered with FDA-approved and CLIA-certified labs to ensure 99.9% accuracy of results. All tests are done in compliance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Samples are collected by licensed medical professionals trained to carry out the task according to the CDC protocol. TTS is also committed to delivering results with some of the fastest turnaround times in the industry.

Lauren Trenkle, PA, MPH and Dr. Geoff Trenkle, created TTS to bring customized and medicine-driven solutions to COVID-19 testing for individuals, families, and businesses when shutdown restrictions threatened layoffs at their Otolaryngology (ENT) practices. They have since established three vaccination sites at Los Angeles Metro Stations, and quickly developed LINK , a technology in which companies can easily track test results and vaccination records for employees and guests. LINK is providing a solution that enables businesses, events, hotels, and the travel industry to stay on top of testing and adapt to safety measures and regulations. LINK is currently being used by large SoCal based organizations and has helped professional sports arenas and teams such as the Los Angeles Football Club and the San Jose Sharks get fans returning to events safely. It can also be used for small businesses to track vaccination safely without exposing employee personal health information.

