Total Transportation & Distribution, Inc. Wins 2017 Carrier of the Year Award From Clear Lane Freight

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated transportation and distribution solutions firm Total Transportation & Distribution, Inc. recently received the 2017 Carrier of the Year Award from Clear Lane Freight. Total was chosen from more than 30 national shipping partners and has won this award five times since 2013.

The award recognizes Total Transportation & Distribution's level of service, quality and on-time responsiveness as well as its information technology. Clear Lane Freight uses Total for shipping, pickup and drop-off routes throughout Southern California.

"Total has a very special thing that most companies in our industry don't have," said Ingi Torfason, Co-Founder, Clear Lane Freight. "They are always willing to go that extra mile to take good care of the customer and our partnership with them has contributed significantly to our rapid growth over the past six years."

About Total Transportation & Distribution, Inc.

Total Transportation & Distribution, Inc. began in 1989 to provide Southern California with premier integrated transportation and distribution solutions. Total Transportation is a provider of both TL (truck load) and LTL (less than truck load) freight services and leads the industry in same day and next day delivery with efficiency and reliability with 99.97 percent on-time delivery from its fleet of more than 100 vehicles. Total's warehouse and fulfillment center can store and take computerized inventory of clients' products. The company recently implemented a state-of-the-art transportation and warehouse management system that allows its clients to access inventory and shipment tracking information online 24/7. For more information, please visit www.ttdwest.com.

About Clear Lane Freight

Clear Lane Freight Systems was founded in 2012 by LTL (less than a truckload) industry veterans Tom Nagel and Ingi Torfason. The goal was to fill a need for economical long-haul LTL service. Ingi and Tom have the unique experience of having worked in both operations, quality and sales management for major carriers for decades. Their insight into the industry, skills learned, and relationships built during their careers laid the foundation for Clear Lane. Backed by an investment from a major asset-based LTL carrier, Clear Lane will continue to invest in technology and experienced staff. Clear Lane Freight Systems is well positioned both financially and operationally for further expansion and service improvements. For more information, please visit www.clearlanefreight.com

