Total Uptime Named Key Player in the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) Market

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Uptime™, the Enhanced Internet Delivery platform, announced that it has been recognized by MarketsandMarkets, the world's largest revenue impact company, as leading the "Emerging" vendor category in the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) market in its 2019 report.

"Total Uptime … operates one of the largest global cloud platforms specifically designed to increase application availability, security, performance and cloud integration" says the report. "Total Uptime provides a suite of cloud-based solutions that rival legacy Application Delivery Controller vendors." The report also highlights how the company has built its platform based on customer feedback and that it provides an easy-to-use SaaS-based ADC implementation that is highly redundant, reliable, and independent of existing cloud vendors.

"Inclusion in this report confirms we are quickly emerging as a serious competitor to industry leaders such as F5, Citrix, A10 Networks and Radware as the market evolves from being hardware and software-centric to being delivered as a service," said Jonathan Hoppe, co-founder of Total Uptime. "Being recognized as one of 15 key players in the ADC space by MarketsandMarkets in 2019 is a significant win and a testament to the success of our evolving ADCaaS market strategy."

According to the report, the overall size of the ADC market will increase from $2.482 billion in 2019 to $3.997 billion U.S. dollars by 2024 and will be fueled primarily by Digital Transformation and an increase in internet traffic during the same time period.

About Total Uptime Technologies LLC

The Total Uptime Enhanced Internet Delivery platform is an over-the-top (OTT) cloud ADC-as-a-Service designed to improve availability, security, performance and cloud integration for SaaS, DaaS, e-commerce, websites, APIs, IoT and any other internet-based application.

