Total Voice Technologies Announces Powerful Business Transformation Made with Speed, Ease & Eﬃciency

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When COVID-19 became a global pandemic in early 2020, Reminger's Chief Information Oﬃcer, Ryan Patriarca and his IT team were challenged with equipping staﬀ to upload dictations and conduct transcription from home – without the dictation devices, desktop applications, foot pedals and other solutions typically used in their oﬃce-based settings.

Further, the team had to accommodate for the lack of consistency in the types of devices people were using at home. "We had some working from laptops, and others working with PCs," Patriarca explains, "so we needed to immediately enable everyone to be productively working remotely without a lot of additional implementation."

He had been researching Philips SpeechLive for some time and suspected this browser-based dictation and transcription solution could meet their needs based on an understanding of the law ﬁrm's technological and business requirements as well as its culture.

Given the unique needs of a quick turnkey solution, Patriarca knew he needed a simple and fast installation, while also taking into consideration the potential challenge of his now remote workforce.

With a well-coordinated approach between the Philips Team and partner Total Voice Technologies, Patriarca was able to utilize SpeechLive's contactless install to complete the deployment process at an accelerated rate to get him up and running as quickly as possible.

"We stood the solution up for 80% of our staﬀ within 72 hours, and had the entire ﬁrm transitioned to using the solution within a week," says Patriarca, adding "I really felt I had the support of the team if I needed it. No matter what I ran into, I never waited more than an hour to get a response from the Philips team."

The solution's ease of use allowed the Reminger team to quickly adapt to using the new tool – a key component of a successful implementation, as every minute matters to legal professionals.

When asked about the response from attorneys, administrative assistants, and other staﬀ? "I've gotten a lot of positive feedback – the solution works really well and it is intuitive, eﬃcient and clear," Patriarca reports. "It has all the functionality you need and not a lot of extra things that you don't."

For more information about Philips SpeechLive, visit https://www.totalvoicetech.com/philips-speechlive/.

Media Contact:

Chris Kikel

888-831-0088

[email protected]

SOURCE Total Voice Technologies

Related Links

https://www.totalvoicetech.com/

