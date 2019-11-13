Total Well-Being Software Company CoreHealth Technologies Now ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management Certified

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreHealth Technologies, a leading corporate wellness technology company trusted by global wellness service providers to power their workplace health programs, recently achieved ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management Certification as determined by BSI Group Canada Inc. This certification demonstrates CoreHealth's continued commitment to advanced privacy and security practices.

CoreHealth, based in Canada, is guided by privacy laws that are known to be some of the most stringent in the world. CoreHealth serves providers such as corporate wellness service companies, insurers, health coaching, disability/absence management companies, employee assistance providers, benefits brokers, health systems and HR consulting firms, so policies and procedures have always met the highest common elements of international privacy laws. However, ISO/IEC 27001 Certification enables CoreHealth to take policies and practices to the next level.

"We are proud of achieving ISO/IEC 27001 Certification as it increases customer confidence in our security practices and our reputation in the wellness industry. The certification process helped us to confirm and enhance our Information Security Management Systems to exceed legal and regulatory requirements and better educate our team about compliance practices," says Jeff Van Dyk, CoreHealth's Chief Technology Officer and co-founder. "The rigorous ISO Risk Management practices continue to protect our information, minimize incidents and demonstrates our commitment to all levels of information security giving customers peace of mind."

About ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management

ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management is the industry standard used for third-party accredited certifications and is supported by Code of Practice document ISO/IEC 27001. Both were developed through consensus of the international community with a membership of over 47 national standards bodies. ISO/IEC 27001 is a systematic risk management approach to managing sensitive company information to remain secure and includes people, processes and IT systems.

CoreHealth Compliance

CoreHealth is now certified as compliant with these requirements:

Systematically examines CoreHealth's information security risks, taking account of threats, vulnerabilities, and impacts;

Provides a set of criteria in the form of management system requirements and control objectives based on intelligent and risk-based practice from various industries and countries; and

Maintains an overarching management process to ensure information security controls continue to meet the organization's security needs on an ongoing basis.

View CoreHealth ISO Certificate 704535 or authenticate via BSI eCertificate Validation.

While CoreHealth's flexible, white-labeled, multi-lingual wellness technology is well-known to North American wellness providers, there is a commitment to further growing our international customer-base and believe ISO/IEC 27001 certification will support expansion efforts.

About CoreHealth Technologies

CoreHealth Technologies Inc. is a total well-being technology company trusted by global providers to power their health and wellness programs. Our wellness portals help maximize health, engagement and productivity for 3+ million employees worldwide. We believe people are the driving force of organizations and supporting them to make behavior changes to improve employee health is in everyone's best interest. With the most flexibility, customizations and integrations of any software in its class, CoreHealth's white-labeled, all-in-one wellness platform helps grow great wellness companies. Simple to sophisticated, based on you. For more information, visit the CoreHealth website or YouTube Channel.

