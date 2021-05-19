Total-Western Awarded $40 Million EPC Contract with Southern California Company

PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western was recently awarded a $40 million EPC (Engineer, Procure, & Construct) contract for a renewables project in Southern California.

"Our customers are trying to make the world a better place by solving big problems, and we are thrilled to be trusted with bringing this project to life," said Reed Mitchell, Vice President of Business Development at Total-Western.

The primary focus of the Design-Build EPC team at Total-Western is to bring their industrial clients' visions to fruition. The group leverages the company's 50 years of experience in processing and manufacturing and applies a progressive design-build approach toward new projects in the sustainable economy, including, but not limited to, renewable fuels, renewable energy, carbon capture, sustainable manufacturing, and recycling.

"With our rich history in operations and maintenance, we are keeping our partner's end goal in mind throughout the design process and working with them to address the project's long-term objectives of sustainability," said Payman Farrokhyar, President at Total-Western.

Due to confidentiality reasons, Total-Western is currently unable to disclose the name of the customer for this project.

About Total-Western, Inc. (www.total-western.com)

Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

SOURCE Total-Western

Related Links

http://total-western.com/

