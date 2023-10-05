Total Wine & More acquires Lukas Fine Wine & Spirits' Stateline store in Kansas City, MO

News provided by

Total Wine & More

05 Oct, 2023, 18:04 ET

Stateline is third Total Wine store in Greater KC; Lukas Fine Wine closes Liberty store and exits KC market

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Wine & More announced today that it has acquired Lukas Fine Wine & Spirits' Stateline store located at 13657 Washington Street, Kansas City, Missouri. 

This is the second Total Wine & More store in Western Missouri, after opening its Liberty, Missouri store, at 8520 N. Evanston Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157, in late August. In addition, as announced on August 2nd, a separate Total Wine & More affiliate acquired Lukas' store in Overland Park, Kansas, at 12100 Blue Valley Parkway.

The Stateline store will operate under the Total Wine & More name and remain open while it undergoes renovations expected to be completed in 2024. The 40,000 sq. ft. store will offer more than 8,000 wines, 4,500 spirits, and 3,500 beers. The store will feature the most comprehensive and unique shopping experience for consumers looking for the best value, expert service and highest quality in wines, spirits, and beers.

Once remodeled, the Stateline store will feature a climate-controlled wine cellar for high-end wines and rare selections plus a "wine education center" classroom.

"We are excited to acquire Lukas Fine Wines' store in Stateline and to have opened our new store in Liberty," said Troy Rice, Total Wine & More's CEO. "We look forward to offering consumers in the greater Kansas City market what they deserve, a best-in-class store with great customer service, a wide selection, and low prices."

Total Wine & More is an active and involved corporate citizen in the communities in which it serves. In 2022, Total Wine & More partnered with over 14,000 local, charitable, non-profits providing monetary and in-kind donations in excess of $9 million and helped those organizations raise more than $65 million for their outstanding charitable efforts.  More information on Total Wine & More including its community outreach efforts, product offerings, store locations and hours of operations are available at www.totalwine.com.

SOURCE Total Wine & More

