Total Wine & More Curates the Ultimate Summer Games Watch Party Guide with Gold Medalist & Expert Home Entertainer Alix Klineman

No ticket to Paris? No problem. The nation's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits, and beer is here with help from a pro.

BETHESDA, Md., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning the perfect watch party for this summer's games doesn't have to feel like training for the decathlon. Total Wine & More – the nation's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits, and beer – has collaborated with 2020 gold medalist in beach volleyball, passionate home entertainer and Paris frequenter Alix Klineman on a Summer Games Watch Party Guide. From tips on crafting simple yet fabulous cocktails honoring what pours at cafes along the Seine, to bites that pair perfectly with an oaky Chardonnay, the guide, like Total Wine & More, is a one-stop shop for budding hosts.

Alix Klineman

When not setting and spiking on the pro circuit, Klineman is a passionate home entertainer with a knack for hosting podium-worthy watch parties. Her knowledge, experience and frequent travels to France, paired with Total Wine & More's unrivaled selection and expertise, make for the ultimate advice for any flavor of summer entertaining, whether TV-side for the games, or poolside or lakeside for come what may.

"Partnering on this guide is a full circle moment for me. I now get to be the one watching and cheering from home – and helping others do the same, complete with my favorite cocktails, wine and other picks that can all be found at Total Wine & More," said Klineman. "That this summer's action comes from Paris is the cherry on top – a place I grew to love through home exchanges when I was young and frequent visits ever since."

The guide's tips include:

What to Drink: From Spritzes to Sancerre. Klineman keeps it simple with three easy cocktail recipes and three wine suggestions. For example, how to craft a refreshing, elegant grapefruit and Elderflower cocktail and an on-trend Hugo Spritz. For budding French wine lovers, there's guidance on Sancerre and others. Rounding things out are non-alcoholic options.





What to Eat: Let them Eat (More Than) Cake! With drink, there must be food. Klineman recommends preparing a variety of small snacks to serve as the star. Klineman's fresh takes on charcuterie and fare from local farmers markets keeps it simple, makes it delicious and pair beautifully with her beverage suggestions.





Hosting Tips: Go for the Gold. A watch party is meant for watching! To make sure no one misses a beat – not least, the gracious hosts – Klineman offers practical advice for planning ahead to minimize kitchen time once guests arrive.

For those fortunate to have tickets to Paris this summer, Klineman provides some of her favorite food and drink destinations. For example, Chez Julien for classic French bistro vibes, Cafe de Flore for a quintessential French onion soup, and Jardin Tuileries for a perfect Parisian picnic.

"All of us at Total Wine & More have been getting ready for the summer games. It's a special time to bring friends and family together, to witness and celebrate the hard work of the world's athletes. Alix is an inspiration and great partner for us; she knows her way around the games, the medal podium, Paris, AND has a passion for hosting, especially watch parties," said Keith Colbourn, Chief Marketing Officer at Total Wine & More. "Her expertise is the perfect complement to our vast selection of products, low prices, and award-winning service. Together, we've compiled simple yet inspiring tips to host a gold-medal-worthy watch party!"

Party planners can access the full guide at https://www.totalwine.com/discover/trends-and-occasions/summer-games/watch-party and are invited to visit Total Wine & More's website at www.totalwine.com for store locations, available products and more. Each store is staffed with a team of extensively trained Total Wine Professionals who can help customers choose the right beverages for every occasion.

About Total Wine & More

Total Wine & More is the nation's largest independent retailer of fine wine, spirits, and beer with 265 stores in 28 states. A four-time national retailer of the year award winner, the company's vast selection of products, combined with low everyday prices and expertly trained wine associates, provides a unique shopping experience for the customer. Since opening its first store in 1991, Total Wine & More has strived to be the premier wine, spirits, and retailer in every community that it serves. Committed to giving back to the local community, in 2023 Total Wine & More contributed over $13 million in monetary and in-kind donations to 16,000+ organizations helping those non-profits raise more than $65 million to support their good works in the community.

