TOTAL WINE & MORE OPENS IN CULVER CITY WITH PREVIEW EVENT WEDNESDAY, 9/13 Total Wine CEO Troy Rice media availability on Thursday, 9/14 at 12:30PM

Tours of Total Wine & More's new Culver City store for media members on Wednesday, September 13 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm; Total Wine CEO Troy Rice available on Thursday, 9/14, 12:30pm





Topics with Troy Rice include: New store and the company's growth story directly from its top leader.





Total Wine & More, the nation's largest, independently owned retailer of fine wine, spirits and beer will celebrate its newest California location, in Culver City with a "preview event" on Wednesday evening, September 13, 2023. The store is Total Wine & More's 36th location in California.





Total Wine & More stores feature an unrivaled selection of wine, spirits, and beer at the best prices in the market. The Culver City store, at approximately 24,000 sq.ft., holds over 8,000 wines, 4,500 distilled spirits and 2,500 beers at all price points. The Culver City location includes a climate-controlled wine cellar for high end wines and carries a full selection of glassware, gifts, and a walk-in humidor for fine cigars.





Our store team members are the most knowledgeable in the business and participate in extensive education and training on wine, spirits, and beers. Total Wine & More team members' training includes weekly, monthly, and quarterly classes. In addition, annual regional and international education trips are sponsored by Total Wine & More for its wine and spirits store team members.





The new store features the latest version of the Total Wine & More Wine Education Center, dedicated classroom space in which the stores' category specialists and certified wine, spirits and beer professionals offer a series of consumer education classes and special tasting events with master winemakers, distillers, and brewers.



When the classroom is not in use for store purposes or other bookings, the wi-fi and high-tech video-enabled classroom is made available, at no charge, to local civic, business, and community groups for their meetings and events.





Total Wine & More is committed to the communities it serves. The new Culver City Store will celebrate its grand opening by partnering Culver City Education Foundation , the first of many community non-profits that the store will partner. Culver City Education Foundation will receive a percentage of all wine sales from the store's opening weekend, beginning opening day, 9/13 and running through Sunday, 9/17.



The store opens to the public on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 9 a.m.