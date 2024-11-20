TOTAL WIRELESS, WALMART, CAPITAL ONE, MERCK, AND COORS RETURN, LOWE'S JOIN THE BIG3 AS SEASON 8 SPONSORS

BIG3 Welcomes New and Returning Sponsors Coming Off of Most Viewed Season Ever in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the BIG3 announced the return of several key sponsors ahead of Season 8, including Total Wireless, Walmart, Capital One, Merck, and Simply Spiked by Coors. These deals follow the conclusion of the 2024 season, the most viewed season on record, and the recent announcement of the forthcoming BIG3 docuseries in collaboration with Tucker Tooley Entertainment.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome back this impressive roster of new and returning clients," said BIG3 Head of Sales and Sponsorships, Nikki Ambrifi. "We saw tremendous success last season across the board – from our in-arena activations, social and digital impressions, and one-of-a-kind moments like coach Nancy Lieberman's Dream Court in partnership with Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati. In particular, we've seen strong conversion with our retail partners and are excited to explore that potential further in our team-based markets next season. Clients know to come to us for real world impact and we can't wait to continue to build on the strong foundations we have established together."

Last season, BIG3 generated more than 25 million impressions for these clients on their owned platforms, with an additional 120 million earned on third-party social brands across 360 campaigns. In addition to traditional sponsorship elements, these brands also reached diverse demographics with custom in-arena activations only able to be executed by a league like BIG3, such as the Snickers referee patch, Crest Smile Cam, and Swiffer court mops.

The BIG3 returns for the league's eighth season next summer, where all teams will be based in cities for the first time, including Los Angeles, Miami, Detroit, and Houston. To learn more about the BIG3 go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on X and Instagram.

ABOUT BIG3:

On January 11, 2017, the BIG3 was born. The first-ever professional FIREBALL3 league is the brainchild of producer, actor, and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, who shared a vision of a player-centric league focused on entertainment and innovation. The BIG3 is a league with no garbage minutes, where trash talk is allowed, defense is emphasized, fast-paced action, and where every point –whether it's a 4-point or 3-point shot – counts. Any given BIG3 team has hall of famers, icons and trailblazers, and the next best 3-on-3 player.

The league has led the sports industry in diversity and opportunity, becoming the first professional sports league to implement a mental health policy, favor CBD as a pain management alternative to opioids, enlist female coaches of men, and appoint a black Commissioner in Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler, who is also professional sports first former player serving as Commissioner. The inaugural CEO was the legendary, incomparable Raider executive Amy Trask. This January 2024, BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube was honored at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, where he received the inaugural Ice Cube Impact Award, acknowledging individuals making substantial contributions to their community, the first non-player to be recognized. Founders Ice Cube and Jeffrey Kwatinetz are missioned to better society as BIG3 pursues business success while also helping to break down stereotypes, promote diversity in sports, create opportunities for black, brown, and female athletes beyond the court, and support the black, youth and basketball communities overall.

