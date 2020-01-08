Total Year-End Donations Made on Classy's Platform Exceed $27 Million, Marking Highest-Grossing Giving Day in Company History

On December 31, 2019, the total number of donations on the platform was up 14.6% from 2018 with 89,422 donations processed. Giving on the platform during the entire month of December 2019 was up 36% compared to December 2018, exceeding $157 million total raised―which can also be due in part to Giving Tuesday taking place in December of 2019 versus November of 2018.

This spike in charitable giving validates the results from Classy's recent report, Why America Gives 2019, released in November 2019. This report includes data from a nationwide survey that discovered 39% of people planned to donate more in 2019 than they did in 2018.

"With such momentum coming out of Giving Tuesday, it is incredible to see this generosity carry our nonprofit customers through the end of the year," said Scot Chisholm, Classy CEO and Co-Founder. "As we look ahead over the next 12 months, we are excited to witness nonprofits expand their impact by harnessing the power of online giving, with our platform here to support them every step of the way."

Other key data points include:

The top five cause categories receiving donations on December 31 were International and Foreign Affairs, Human Services, Health, Public and Societal Benefit, and Religion Related.

were International and Foreign Affairs, Human Services, Health, Public and Societal Benefit, and Religion Related. The average gift size on December 31 was $309 , relatively consistent with the year prior.

was , relatively consistent with the year prior. December 31 wasn't the only standout day in December. The Classy platform processed more than $14 million in donations on December 30 , 73% more than December 30 the year prior and far outpacing the month's daily median of $3.5 million .

wasn't the only standout day in December. The Classy platform processed more than in donations on , 73% more than the year prior and far outpacing the month's daily median of . In December 2019 as a whole, the total number of donations grew by 42% year over year, with more than 961,000 donations made.

Thousands of nonprofits nationwide launched year-end fundraising campaigns on Classy, ranging from large global organizations to smaller hyperlocal nonprofits, championing a vast array of causes.

To ensure nonprofits are prepared for the year to come, Classy released a blog post that explores the top five trends expected to shape charitable giving in 2020, from this year's upcoming U.S. presidential election to the call for greater financial transparency. Read more here: https://www.classy.org/blog/2020-fundraising-trends/

About Classy

Classy is a social enterprise that creates world-class online fundraising software for nonprofits, modernizing the giving experience to accelerate social impact around the world. Based in San Diego, CA, Classy is trusted by organizations of all sizes, from the fastest-growing nonprofits like Team Rubicon and The Trevor Project, to some of the world's largest social organizations, such as The Salvation Army, Robin Hood Foundation, and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Classy also hosts the Collaborative conference and the Classy Awards to spotlight the innovative work nonprofits are implementing around the globe. For more information, visit www.classy.org or follow Classy on Twitter @Classy.

CONTACT: press@classy.org

SOURCE Classy

Related Links

http://classy.org

