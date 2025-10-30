Totaled Car? Find Out What It's Really Worth

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent guide from USInsuranceAgents.com explains how vehicle owners can calculate their car's total loss value .

If a car sustains so much damage that it would cost more to fix it than it's worth, the vehicle is declared a total loss. The vehicle's value is essential to determining if the car is worth repairing.

If the cost of repairing a vehicle is 70% to 80% or more of its value, insurers typically declare it a total loss.

Calculating a Vehicle's Total Loss Value

Several factors influence the determination of total loss. USInsuranceAgents.com lists them as follows:

Actual Cash Value (ACV)

Comparable Sales

Deductible

Mileage

Optional Features

Payout Formula

Salvage Value

Vehicle Condition

Vehicle Make, Model & Year

Insurers rely most heavily on the vehicle's market value, which is what it would sell for in pre-damage condition.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized car insurance expert with USInsuranceAgents.com , explains, "Once a vehicle's value is determined, insurers compare that with the estimated cost to repair the damage. If the damage costs 70% to 80% or more of the value, the insurer will typically declare it a total loss."

Information Needed to Determine Value

Vehicle owners should compare their valuation with the insurance company's claim settlement offer to ensure it's fair. Drivers should start with the market value, which can be easily determined using Kelly Blue Book or NADA tools.

The next piece of information necessary is the vehicle's mileage. A high-mileage vehicle will have a lower value than the same vehicle with low miles. Vehicle modifications should be considered. Some modifications can considerably increase a vehicle's value.

The vehicle's condition before the damage will also be considered in determining its value. A vehicle in excellent condition should be worth more than one in poor condition.

Deductible and Auto Insurance Payout

Finally, a vehicle owner needs to understand how their deductible will apply. If the damage is covered by comprehensive or collision coverage, the owner will be responsible for the deductible, and the insurance company will cover the rest.

If the vehicle was damaged by another party, their insurance policy should cover the vehicle's value, and a deductible will not apply.

Read USInsuranceAgents.com's entire report here: Totaled Car Value Calculator (Estimate Your Payout)

SOURCE USInsuranceAgents.com