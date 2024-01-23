TotalEnergies Joins Greentown Labs as a Terawatt Partner

TotalEnergies's Extensive Energy-industry Expertise to Help Climatetech Startups Commercialize and Scale Innovations

SOMERVILLE, Mass. and HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greentown Labs , the largest climatetech incubator in North America, today announced global multi-energy company TotalEnergies as its newest Terawatt Partner—the highest level of engagement with the incubator.

Through its partnership with Greentown, TotalEnergies will forge connections with the incubator's community of climatetech startups, gain access to curated and customized events, and participate on Greentown's Industry Leadership Council , which provides strategic guidance to the incubator.

"We are excited to join Greentown Labs and its ecosystem to catalyze the development of potential decarbonization technologies through collaboration with promising startups," said Lotfi Hedhli, President TotalEnergies Research & Technology U.S., who will serve on the Industry Leadership Council. "This partnership with Greentown Labs will focus in particular on the deployment and use of renewables and low-carbon solutions, which are critical to our ambition to achieve carbon neutrality."

"At Greentown Labs, we continue to recognize and appreciate the role energy leaders play in the clean energy transition and we're proud to have TotalEnergies join us as a Terawatt Partner," said Greentown Labs CEO and President Kevin Knobloch. "We applaud the meaningful steps TotalEnergies is taking to expand its renewable energy portfolio and generation, and we're eager to have their team of experts engaging directly with our climatetech entrepreneurs."

TotalEnergies, the world's largest utility-scale solar developer, is active in more than 30 states across the United States with 25 GW of solar, storage, and wind projects at various stages of development.

About Greentown Labs

Greentown Labs is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit catalyzing climate solutions through entrepreneurship, partnership, and collaboration. As the largest climatetech startup incubator in North America, Greentown brings together startups, corporates, investors, policymakers, and many others with a focus on scaling climate technologies. Driven by the mission of providing startups the community, connections, and resources they need to thrive, Greentown offers lab space, shared office space, machine shops, electronics labs, tool shops, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more. With incubators in Somerville, Mass. and Houston, Texas, Greentown is home to more than 200 startups and has supported more than 500 since the incubator's founding in 2011. These startups have collectively created more than 11,000 jobs and raised more than $5.7 billion in funding. For more information, visit www.greentownlabs.com or follow Greentown on LinkedIn .

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

TotalEnergies and electricity

As part of its ambition to get to net zero by 2050, TotalEnergies is building a world-class, cost-competitive portfolio combining renewables (solar, onshore, and offshore wind) and flexible assets (CCGT, storage) to deliver clean firm power to its customers. At the end of 2023, TotalEnergies' gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 22 GW. TotalEnergies will continue to expand this business to reach 35 GW in 2025 and more than 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.

