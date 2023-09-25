TotalEnergies Marketing USA and Automotive Parts Services Group Announce Partnership Agreement

News provided by

TotalEnergies Marketing USA

25 Sep, 2023, 09:40 ET

LINDEN, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies has announced an agreement with Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group), a leading provider of automotive aftermarket parts and services, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at delivering enhanced value to their customers.

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies Marketing USA will provide The Group with a range of high-quality lubricants and technical support to The Group's extensive network of over 5,500 locations across North America.

Continue Reading
Figure 1 Pictured (L to R): Mike Allen - Senior Vice President - Supply Chain & Vendor Relations; Jason Scott - Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer – The Automotive Parts Services Group; Joe Buckendahl - Direct Sales Director – TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.; Jean Parizot - Directeur Lubrifiants Inland - TotalEnergies Lubrifiants; Franck Bagouet - President & Chief Executive Officer - TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.; Robert Roos - President & CEO – Pronto Network; Mike Mohler - Executive Vice President & Chief Purchasing Officer – The Automotive Parts Services Group; Olivier Baumgartner - Partnerships & Global Key Accounts Manager – TotalEnergies Lubrifiants; Joe Stephan - Vice President - Sales & Business Development – North America – Nexus Automotive
Figure 1 Pictured (L to R): Mike Allen - Senior Vice President - Supply Chain & Vendor Relations; Jason Scott - Executive Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer – The Automotive Parts Services Group; Joe Buckendahl - Direct Sales Director – TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.; Jean Parizot - Directeur Lubrifiants Inland - TotalEnergies Lubrifiants; Franck Bagouet - President & Chief Executive Officer - TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.; Robert Roos - President & CEO – Pronto Network; Mike Mohler - Executive Vice President & Chief Purchasing Officer – The Automotive Parts Services Group; Olivier Baumgartner - Partnerships & Global Key Accounts Manager – TotalEnergies Lubrifiants; Joe Stephan - Vice President - Sales & Business Development – North America – Nexus Automotive

A word from TotalEnergies and Automotive Parts Services Group

"We are excited to partner with Automotive Parts Services Group, a well-respected player in the automotive aftermarket industry. Sharing the idea of performance and best-in-class products and services, we look forward to working with them and their members," said Franck Bagouet, President TotalEnergies Marketing USA.

"The Automotive Parts Services Group continues to develop strong partnerships with high quality, premium suppliers and TotalEnergies is a great addition," said Larry Pavey, CEO, APSG. "We look forward to working together to provide enhanced value to their premium products and services through our members."

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.
TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Company. We are very proud of the global heritage of our parent company, TotalEnergies, the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world. TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. operates through several business lines representative of the TotalEnergies Company. The business lines include products such as: Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, Kleenmold Glass Lubricants, and TotalEnergies Industrial Lubricants.

TotalEnergiesUSA TotalEnergies_us

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About Automotive Parts Services Group
The Automotive Parts Services Group, also known as The Group, was created as a joint venture between the Federated Alliance LLC and Pronto Network Cooperative Inc. on behalf of their respective members, creating one of the largest automotive parts supply networks in North America. For more information, visit www.thegroupapsg.com.

Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing USA

Also from this source

Quartz Engine Oil - The Official Engine Oil of The New York Red Bulls Soccer Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.