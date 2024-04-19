TotalEnergies Marketing USA and OK Petroleum announce strategic partnership to bring high performance products to Long Island, NY

LINDEN, N.J., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies Marketing USA, a leading provider of high-performance lubricants and specialty fluids, today announced a strategic partnership with OK Petroleum, a well-respected distributor in Long Island, NY. This collaboration will bring TotalEnergies' innovative product portfolio to a wider audience across the region.

"We are excited to partner with OK Petroleum, a company known for its commitment to quality and customer service. This partnership will allow us to expand our reach on Long Island and provide local businesses with access to our industry-leading lubricants and specialty fluids," said Franck Bagouet, President of TotalEnergies Marketing USA.

"My brothers and I want to thank TotalEnergies for giving OK Petroleum this opportunity to develop and distribute TotalEnergies portfolio on Long Island and the Tri-State area. We look forward to our partnership and will strive to provide your customers with service and care they expect," said Leo Musacchia of OK Petroleum.

Through this partnership, OK Petroleum will offer a variety of TotalEnergies products, including:

QUARTZ Engine Oils: A complete line of engine oils designed to deliver outstanding performance and protection for a wide range of vehicles,

RUBIA Heavy-Duty Engine Oils: Engineered to meet the demanding needs of commercial fleets and heavy machinery,

Nevastane Food Grade Lubricants: Specifically designed lubricants for the food processing and manufacturing industries.

This partnership between TotalEnergies Marketing USA and OK Petroleum will provide Long Island businesses with access to a wider range of high-quality lubricants and specialty fluids, helping them to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and extend the life of their equipment.

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA Inc.

TotalEnergies Marketing USA Inc. is a part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Group. This division is headquartered in Linden, New Jersey and operates out of 3 facilities across the US. TotalEnergies Marketing USA manufacturers premium and specialty products for the automotive, steel, aluminum, food, glass, and heavy duty industries in the US.

Throughout the years, the evolution of TotalEnergies is prominently represented through the changes to the brand and the growth of the company. As we continue to actualize our ambition to become the responsible energy major, TotalEnergies strives to continue to set itself apart by guaranteeing innovation as a priority.

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network and our diverse offering. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees stand close to all of our customers.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our 105,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

