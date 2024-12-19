TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. and Terpel Panama announce strategic partnership for the distribution of high-performance engine oil products in the country

The multi-energy company and the fuel company sign a national strategic alliance in Panama

PANAMA CITY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. Central America division and Terpel Panama have sealed a strategic partnership for the commercialization of TotalEnergies' innovative lubricants product portfolio. This collaboration will bring TotalEnergies' products to a wider audience and available at Terpel's network of 192 service stations across the country. This includes the entire wide range of motor oils for light vehicles produced by TotalEnergies.

Terpel Panama, a subsidiary of Petrolera Nacional, S. A. and Compañía de Petróleos de Chile (COPEC S.A.), counts with 192 service stations, 130 fleet stations, 75 full-service stations and more than 60 convenience stores throughout the country where TotalEnergies lubricants will be available.

"Through this alliance, we expand the availability of our products in the service station network in the country. This type of agreement is key to continue offering the end consumer the wide range of TotalEnergies lubricants for all types of vehicles, strengthening our omnichannel presence," said Franck Bagouet, CEO and President of TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.

"As Terpel Panama, we have an extensive network of service stations throughout the country. We know our customers and we know that they place significant importance on the quality of our fuels, so this agreement with TotalEnergies will allow us to also offer them the best quality lubricants on the market. We are certain with this important partnership we will be able to grow strongly in the coming years," said Gustavo Rodriguez, CEO, Terpel Panama.

Francisco Ovalle, Head of Central America and Belize at TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. added, "With more than 10 years in Panama and across Central America, number one marine lubricant, power generation and LNG supplier in the country, this partnership will expand the availability of our products in the retail market. This type of agreement is key for us to continue offering the final consumer the range of TotalEnergies lubricants for all types of light and heavy-duty vehicles. Our partnership is a testament of our dedication to expanding our global footprint. Panama's markets hold immense potential, and with Terpel Panama's local expertise, we are poised to provide exceptional lubrication solutions to a wider customer base."

About TotalEnergies:

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energy: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables, and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable, and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people. TotalEnergies - integrated multi-energy company | TotalEnergies.com

About the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies:

TotalEnergies' Marketing & Services business segment offers its professional and private customers a wide range of broad energy products and services—petroleum products, biofuels, charging and related services for electric vehicles, gas for road and maritime transportation—to support them in their mobility and help them reduce their carbon footprint. Every day, over 8 million customers visit our 16,000 service-stations all over the world. As the world's number four in lubricants, we design and sell high-performance products for the automotive, industrial, and maritime sectors. And to provide the best response to the needs of our B2B customers, we deploy our sales forces, our international logistics network, and our diverse range of products. We operate in 107 countries, where our 31,000 employees are close to all customers. TotalEnergies Lubricants

About TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc.:

TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. Headquartered in Linden, NJ, and part of the Americas Division for the Marketing & Services Branch of the TotalEnergies Company. We are proud of the global heritage of our parent company, TotalEnergies, the fourth largest oil and gas company in the world. TotalEnergies Marketing USA, Inc. operates through several business lines representative of the TotalEnergies Company. The business lines include products such as: Hi-Perf Motorcycle Engine Oil, Quartz Engine Oil, Rubia Heavy Duty Engine Oil, Kleenmold Glass Lubricants, and TotalEnergies Industrial Lubricants. TotalEnergies | Oils & Lubricants, Special Fluids, Solvents, Motorsports, Additives, Specialty Fuels

About Terpel Panama

A public-private initiative to bring fuel to remote regions of Colombia led to the creation of the company in 1968. This vision has allowed us to achieve more than 50 years in the Latin American liquid fuel market in countries such as Panama, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, and Peru.

At Terpel, we are committed to an integral and sustainable value proposition, not only for our customers but also for the communities and countries where we are present, because we know we are more than just supply, distribution, and commercialization of fuel. Terpel Panama offers a variety of products and services; all designed to meet the needs of our individual and corporate customers. We consider not only the well-being of your vehicle but also yours, which is why our network of service stations is at the service of the community throughout the country.

About COPEC S.A.

COPEC S.A (Compañía de Petróleos de Chile) is a Chilean fuel distribution company, founded on October 31, 1934. The COPEC brand is part of the Empresas Copec holding.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive, and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

SOURCE TotalEnergies Marketing USA