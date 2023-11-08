TotalEnergies QUARTZ Auto Services Workshop Opened in Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TotalEnergies, a global leader in energy and automotive services, is proud to announce the opening of its latest QUARTZ Auto Services workshop in Guatemala. This state-of-the-art facility promises to revolutionize the automotive service industry in the region, providing unmatched quality, service by trained professional teams, and convenience to drivers.

TotalEnergies and Proteccion Motriz team members at the new Quartz Auto Service
TotalEnergies and Proteccion Motriz team members at the new Quartz Auto Service
New Quartz Auto Service Store Front
New Quartz Auto Service Store Front
Side view of the new Quartz Auto Service station
Side view of the new Quartz Auto Service station
Located at Calzada Roosevelt 9, Avenida 0-10, Zona 2, Mixco, Guatemala, the QUARTZ Auto Services Proteccion Motriz opened its doors September 11, becoming the first specialized QUARTZ Auto Services workshop chain in Guatemala. The workshop boasts a team of highly trained technicians who are well-equipped to handle a wide range of automotive needs, from routine oil changes and tire rotations to engine diagnostics and repairs.

TotalEnergies ambition is to continue its network expansion across Central America, with Guatemala City being its first location.

"We are excited to bring TotalEnergies QUARTZ Auto Services to Guatemala. Our goal is to provide drivers with a one-stop solution for all their automotive needs. We are confident that our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction will set new standards in the local automotive service industry, being closer and closer to our customers," commented Francisco Ovalle, Central America and Belize Business Director, TotalEnergies Marketing & Services USA, Inc.

"Through this alliance we can offer our customers the best lubricants and coolants in Guatemala through a convenient management system. We are happy to start this path with a company that has the trajectory and expertise as TotalEnergies,", added Carlos Peralta, Managing Director, CODACA Group.

About TotalEnergies QUARTZ Auto Services:
TotalEnergies QUARTZ Auto Services are workshops specialized in quick oil change services with a wide and varied range of TotalEnergies products adapted to every need. These establishments also offer safety controls, review and diagnosis of the most relevant points of equipment preventive maintenance.

Customers have access to the following services:

  • Oil and filter change
  • Sale of oils, coolants, greases, windshield wiper fluids and brake fluids
  • Sale of batteries, brushes, lamps, and specific accessories
  • Review and diagnosis
  • 12 points on each oil change service:
  • Battery charge level
  • Tire status and pressure
  • Exhaust pipe status
  • Level and condition of brake fluid
  • Condition of the brake pads
  • Coolant level, eventually completed
  • Air filter status, eventual change
  • Wiper fluid level, eventually completed
  • Status and operation of interior and exterior lights, eventual change
  • Transmission oil level, eventually completed
  • Verification of belts, except transmission
  • State and eventual change of brushes

About CODACA Group: 
CODACA Group was founded in February 1972 by Sikamotors Group and Marubeni Corporation of Japan. Since its inception, the main strategy focused on after-sales service to guarantee customers the highest availability of their truck(s) and obtain the lowest cost per kilometer traveled. Due to this strategy, in 1975 CODACA Group becomes the truck market leader in Guatemala and Honduras to date thanks to its RESPALDO CODACA program. Today, CODACA Group represents different leading brands for each segment and market need. These brands are of Japanese, American, Swedish and Chinese origin.

About TotalEnergies:
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

